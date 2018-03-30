Ace tastes

A trip to north-central Madison County to fill my belly took me to a pretty cool place.

This restaurant shares the grounds with another standout Madison County business and uses its format for the theme. As you turn back into this other business from a busy road, you will have to drive toward the back of the grounds to find the eatery.

Park next to the restaurant or in a larger parking lot across the road. You enter the building under a long awning over a concrete walkway. The awning features the restaurant’s apt name.

Once you enter, follow the checkered floor to the right to get to the large dining room, which wraps around a small horseshoe bar in the back. There are plenty of TVs on the wall, mostly featuring sports along with slew of airplane-themed photos on the wall.

I like the big craft beer selection, on draft, featured on each side of the bar. There is another station with even more beers available for busy nights and tasting events along the back wall.

They have 41 rotating beers on tap and more than 75 in bottles and cans.

Another nice touch is the giant picture window near the dining area looking out over the business it shares space with.

When my dining companion and I visited, there was also a small lunch buffet available, which could be accessed in the dining area. We set up shop at a table near the bar. There are plenty of small, square tables sprinkled throughout the joint, some pushed together to occupy larger parties.

Unfortunately, on my visit I didn’t get to partake in any liquid libations, but I did hammer down some good grub.

This place features daily specials, and I was able to take advantage of that. There were $5 appetizers available on my trip, so I started with the fried pork loin fritters, which were accompanied with a container of ranch. You can also go with hot sauce rather than ranch, if that’s your thing.

The pork fritters were extremely meaty and GBD (golden, brown, delicious). They owned a hearty taste and weren’t too heavy, but were filling for sure. The breading wasn’t overly thick and they weren’t greasy at all. It was a good start to the meal for a cheap price.

For my main course I went with my destination dish for this place. It’s abnormal for me, but I love the strawberry spinach salad here. I add on grilled chicken, and it’s one of my favorite salads.

The sensational dish begins on a bed of spinach, topped with chopped pecans, chunks of strawberries, blue cheese and grilled chicken strips smothered in a poppy seed dressing. I like the fact it features actual slices of strawberries rather than a strawberry vinaigrette dressing. It offers a special punch of sweetness that melds well with the savory, thick poppy seed dressing.

Throw in the bitterness of the blue cheese, the crunch and saltiness of the pecans, the freshness of the spinach and the grilled goodness of the chicken and it offers plenty for a salad. I applaud them for this signature item. It’s big too, so it can serve as a entrée.

My friend went with the B52 cheeseburger and steak fries. It’s just a steakburger served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. He held the onion but raved about its taste. He liked the thick-cut fries, too.

With items like flash-fried spinach, calamari and applewood smoked wings on the appetizer menu, you can’t go wrong. There’s also a large selection of burgers and sandwiches, highlighted by an avocado BLT burger and a baked muffaletta and an entrée portion to the menu with items like lasagna and a ribeye steak.

Pizza also is a specialty here. You can order one of the signature pies or build your own with mainly traditional toppings, but a few quirky choices like blue cheese crumbles, green olives, tomato slices, and giardiniera.

It’s just a good place to grab a quick lunch with a friend or visit in a group for a fun dinner.

Overall: 4 1/2 stars

Cleanliness: 5 stars

Service: 4 stars

Food: 4 1/2 stars

Price: $$

The restaurant for this week is High Flyers Grille, 16 Terminal Drive in East Alton, along the runway of the St. Louis Regional Airport. Visit their website to check out everything they offer.

