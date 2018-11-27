Advancing hope

letter to editor stock image

“If you’ve ever lost your hope, you’ll remember the moment you get it back.”

The first time I heard those words spoken was at a mental health recovery support training in the summer of 2005. Ironically, it was in that same training that my hope for having a meaningful life was restored.

Now over a decade later, I am experiencing hope restored in new ways. 2018 has not been an easy year for me. Nearly every month has brought about a new personal crisis of some sort. In January, I experienced a debilitating depression. In April, I had a painful dental procedure. In June, I lost my transportation.

My 2018 troubles have actually been quite a bit more extensive, but let’s talk about transportation.

When I lost my wheels this summer, I had no means to purchase a new vehicle. I was utterly discouraged until friends pitched in and began raising funds. I was elated when AdVantage ran an article entitled “Stalled out on the recovery road,” and more so when I actually bought the car.

It was incredible. I saw an ad for a Chevy Impala priced at $5,900. I didn’t plan to purchase the first vehicle I test drove, but that’s what happened. I emailed the salesman before arriving on site with a list of items I was seeking. It turned out this car had everything on my list.

The dealership recognized my need, answered my prayers and sold it to me for $5,000.

I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe how everything had come together so exquisitely. Hope is the knowledge that things will not remain as they are, but that the circumstances will improve and may even become joyous. For me, having a car meant having the ability to work and stay healthy.

This year, I have practiced a steadfast perseverance but my hope has worn thin. Sometimes we need something tangible to replenish our hope. Lord, just give me something that shows me I am on the right path. Just give me something to hold onto that demonstrates your great love and purpose for me.

The Lord hears our prayers. He hears our heartbeat without misunderstanding.

I got to thinking about this dealership that blessed me so I might bless others, and I returned wanting to buy another car. This time, it would be purchased with the purpose of raising funds for Gift of Voice. Our goal is life. Donations received sustain our life-affirming work with individuals and groups.

I am grateful to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet for recognizing this goal and supporting our efforts. Their guidance in helping us develop a successful fundraiser is crucial to our relatively young organization. Up to this point, our work has occurred on a volunteer basis and we now need paid staff to move forward.

So from #GivingTuesday through Feb. 14, we are celebrating our newly acquired 501(c)3 status by having a car raffle. For each $50 donation made through eventbrite.com, you will be entered in a chance to win a brand-new 2019 Chevy Cruze. Thank you for advancing hope on our behalf.

AJ French

Edwardsville