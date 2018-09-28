Adventures in eating

secret diner new logo

My latest stop came at a place that gets a lot of praise regionally and has won awards for its clever, healthy and delicious creations.

It has an unassuming street entrance in this central Madison County community. You’ll find it right along the main drag with street parking available, which can be a little frustrating. The name of the restaurant is painted on the window, which is the only indicator you are there.

Open the door and you’ll see a long bar across the front of this place. A host or hostess will greet you and ask how many are in your party. Be prepared for a wait: this place is popular and not very big.

I visited with my mom and her friend recently for lunch and we had about a 10-minute wait. There is a bench for patrons to sit on while waiting.

There are several tall tables near the bar and then it opens up to their dining area. Large tables inhabit one wall, while the other houses a long bench with smaller tables situated in front of it.

The restaurant is decorated in warm colors with rustic wooden floors for a cool atmosphere.

Because of the small size of the dining room, you’re going to be close to your neighbors. It also gets loud from everyone talking. On nice days there is a small patio with additional seating.

The small hallway leading to the restrooms is neat, showcasing framed articles on this place, awards and pictures.

I hope I’m not scaring you with my description, because it is super cool and once you get your mitts on a menu you’ll understand why it’s so popular. Gourmet comfort food is what they call their fare on the website and that’s a good description.

With starters like deviled eggs, chicken wings, shrimp and grits, crispy pork belly and mushroom fondue, you see where the comfort comes from. They also have good soups and salads, sandwiches, entrées, sides and desserts.

I had to order what I think is a destination dish here. It never disappoints. It’s the pork porterhouse, which consists of a Rensing’s porterhouse porkchop, topped with a sunny-side-up egg and accompanied by jalapeño bread pudding and sautéed green beans.

I’m a big fan of stuff with egg on it. I like to crack the yolk and let it cascade over everything to create a creamy, ooey-gooey masterpiece. That’s exactly what this hot spot has done with this porterhouse porkchop. The egg elevates the hearty taste of the pork, which is unbelievably tender. It makes it oh so creamy.

The green beans are sensational, too. Cooked in a little bit of olive oil, they have a rich and grilled taste and are really tender. Finally, the jalapeño bread pudding is great. It offers a slight kick from the peppers, but is tender and doughy and also has a sweet taste from the cheese and extra flavor from the onions chopped up in it.

This was a trifecta of goodness.

My mom ordered the BLT, which was heaping with thick-sliced bacon, and an order of macaroni and cheese, while her friend went with a bowl of the spicy tomato soup. Both of them were totally satisfied.

The mac and cheese had a distinctive taste, sweet from the sharp cheddar cheese but different from the inclusion of onions and bread crumbs. The soup wasn’t spicy at all but had a thick, rich flavor.

Finally we had to finish up the experience with an order of beignets. These airy, bread desserts are so scrumptious. A New Orleans staple, they are hard to find locally, but really good here. The tenderness and sweetness is almost overwhelming; another destination dish here.

With other options like seared duck breast, Cornish hens, seared scallops and sweet potato fries, it’s an adventure here. They also have a brunch menu on Saturday and Sunday and some creative cocktails, wine and a decent craft beer menu.

Overall: 5 stars

Cleanliness: 5 stars

Service: 5 stars

Food: 5 stars

Any idea of the name of this eclectic gourmet comfort food joint in central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re right!

Cleveland-Heath, 106 N. Main St. in Edwardsville