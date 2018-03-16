All the right moves

This week I hit up a spot that’s on its third location in the Riverbend.

With its newest location, it’s back in western Madison County where it began. It hasn’t been housed in its new location long, but it’s already getting plenty of business. You can see the large marquee for the diner from a major road in this community but have to drive on a side street to get to it.

Once there, it has a good-sized parking lot for patrons on the corner of a long strip of businesses. Walk inside and the restaurant is split into three dining areas, all spacious with lots of wooden tables available. There are a few booths available, too.

The walls are decorated with old pictures and ads. It’s carpeted throughout the restaurant with two-tone tan and red walls.

This place is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and great for large groups. It has plenty for everyone and is extremely affordable.

I stopped by with a friend in the early afternoon on a weekday. Neither of us was quite ready for lunch food, so luckily they serve a breakfast menu all day.

We set up shop at a table in the back room of the restaurant and ordered up some good breakfast grub. I went with the college skillet, while my dining cohort ordered pancakes and hashbrowns.

My skillet was loaded. It included a bed of hashbrowns topped with bacon, sausage, ham, chopped green pepper and onions, melted cheddar cheese and finished off with two scrambled eggs. It was accompanied with a buttermilk pancake as a side.

In my opinion, there’s only one way to eat a big ol’ skillet like this: you quickly mix it all together, douse it in ketchup and hot sauce, sprinkle it with black pepper and dive in.

It was pretty heavy with all the meats, but good and filling. Unfortunately, the rest of the ingredients overpowered the peppers and onions, but I really can’t complain. I savored every last bite.

As for the pancake, it wasn’t overly fluffy, but was really tender with a great taste. It had a somewhat doughy texture and taste to it, which was interesting. There was absolutely no rubberiness to it, like you’ll get sometimes when you order pancakes at restaurants.

My dining companion was pleased with his pancakes and hashbrowns, too.

There is plenty more to choose from on the menu here, from other classic breakfast fare to salads, soups, burgers, wraps and sandwiches, fried chicken, pasta and stellar steaks for reasonable prices. Like I said, they have it all.

I really enjoy the giant fried chicken tenders. You also can get them grilled. It’s the same thing with their porkchops, which are either grilled or fried, and both very good.

The dinner menu’s 8-ounce sirloin steak and shrimp is delicious. It comes with an 8-ounce top sirloin black Angus steak topped with roasted onions and mushrooms and four breaded jumbo shrimp. There are also steak and shrimp options with garlic herb shrimp and shrimp parmesan.

You can even get liver and onions, if that’s your thing. That’s definitely not for me.

They just have a very extensive menu, several pages deep with plenty of affordable options. There are daily specials available, too.

My only complaint is I wish they had a better online presence. I know some people like to prep before they go out to eat to weigh their options, and without a website or easily accessible online menu, I think it limits customers from enjoying their pretty stellar food.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - three stars

Service - four stars

Food - four stars

Any idea of the name of this diner in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you are right!

The diner for this week’s Secret Diner is Frank’s Restaurant, 102 E. Center Drive in Alton. Frank’s just moved to this new location from 132 W. MacArthur Drive in Cottage Hills, but kept the same extensive and yummy menu with affordable prices.

Do you have a restaurant in mind you would like to see reviewed by the Secret Diner? Send us an email at news@advantagenews.com; include "Secret Diner" in the message.