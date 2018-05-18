American dream, debt-free

I think that it’s time we finally admit college may no longer be the best course of post-high school action.

Millennials have been the victims of a constant droning on about the grave repercussions that the lack of a college education will bring to their lives for the entirety of their existence. I, too, was not spared this gut-wrenching experience. In 10 years, I have no doubt we will look back and know this was the wrong approach entirely.

As a doe-eyed high school senior, I was never once told of the opportunities that I could have without that envied $100,000 piece of paper. It was drilled into my head time and time again that my only hope for a successful middle-class existence was to go to college and pick out my dream job at a mere 18 years old. I did what was expected of me and enrolled in a state university. My chosen field of study: political science. After two years of stress and no sense of direction, I finally said that enough was enough and decided to go out and make a little bit of money of my own. Believe it or not, someone was actually brave enough to take a chance on a lowly high school graduate and I now enjoy my own American dream, an income that allows me to pay my bills and put a little aside for the future.

I’m now only 23 years old, practically a baby in this world, and I have never been happier.

I’m willing to give a little bit, acknowledging that future doctors and lawyers should probably still sit through those college lectures. Those of you who need a degree for the job of your dreams should absolutely pursue that at a reasonably priced state school. For many of us, however, a comfortable life is only an internship, apprenticeship, or certification away.

If you want to be a dentist, go for it! If you want to be a brain surgeon, don’t give up! If you want to work with your hands, though, why would you study English literature? You may love that topic, just as I love American history. I spend a great deal of time reflecting on the events that have shaped our country. What I didn’t do, however, was take out student loans to study them.

Your future and your passion can be yours today, without that debt and without spending four or more years studying every subject but what you really care about. Find a mentor and never give up. The middle class is here for all of us; we just have to reach out and grab it.

