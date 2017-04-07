An Exercise in Exercise: April 7, 2017

There is one thing above all else that will make you successful in your fitness journey, both inside and outside of the gym: consistency.

You stick to your workouts, you stick to your nutrition plan, you reach your goals. Seems simple, but we all know it isn’t as simple as that. We get bored, plateau, crave foods we aren’t supposed to eat. Life happens.

So, guess what you do about it? Change it. Change is just as important as being consistent. If you’re consistent with your workouts and programming you progress to a point, but eventually you’ll plateau. Change. Find a coach, make changes to programming, video yourself and make sure there aren’t things you need to change concerning form on certain lifts. Change will help.

I could list of hundreds of examples of changes I have made since I started being serious about lifting back in college, but since I have limited space here to write I will stick with my most recent. Last month I traveled with friends to Columbus, Ohio, to attend the Arnold Expo. That’s right, THE Arnold. The largest fitness expo on the planet.

We saw the best bodybuilders, powerlifters, Strongman competitors — and so much more. The top people of their professions were all there and I met almost all of them.

The conversation more than once came back to me being asked by professionals if I compete in Strongman. I answered no every single time, and it made me think. Even though I can put up borderline elite totals for my weight in powerlifting (once I get back into a meet this year from rehabbing my hamstring), maybe I was leaving a lot on the table without realizing it.

What did I do? I came home, ordered Strongman equipment, set it up in my training gym here in Alton and started training Strongman. Suddenly I was breaking through plateaus I didn’t even realize I had hit with all of my other lifts.

This one change has made all of the difference. The added bonus is that now I can train my clients (and you) in Strongman along with everything else in my Alton facility. Don’t be afraid to change; you’re never too old or know too much to not give it a shot. Don’t hold yourself back, and change for the better. See you in the gym!

