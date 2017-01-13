An Exercise in Exercise: January 13, 2017

It is that time again. January is when everyone decides this year will somehow be different and they will make the necessary or wanted changes and stick to them.

Guess what? Almost no one sticks to their goals longer than a few weeks into the new year. That being said, do not sell yourself short and decide to limit what you can accomplish. Start small, create goals you can easily reach and build from there. Use them as building blocks to the next goal and before you know it, you’ll be a few months into the year and all of those changes will add up to a new lifestyle.

For myself, I will be continuing to build my training business in St. Louis and starting my own private location here in Alton. That, along with building my marketing and overall reach, is my big goal for this year. For you, it could start with something as simple as taking a 10-minute walk after every meal during the day, or focusing on having a positive attitude despite the circumstances of your daily life. Any change, no matter the size, is positive and worth the effort.

If you have a fitness-related goal for the new year, it can get confusing. You can go online, search any topic and find articles that say it is great and it is terrible. The best way to figure out the truth is to try it yourself. If you want to increase your strength, pick a strength program and stick to it — not for a day, not for a week, but for at least one month. See how you feel after that month. If you enjoyed it and it worked for you, keep going.

Ignore the scale. I have clients who want to lose weight, and sometimes it takes longer than they expected, but they lose inches. They feel better, their clothes fit better and they notice the difference, yet their weight is the same or they have only lost a few pounds. If all you’re concerned about is losing weight, it comes down to consuming fewer calories than you burn. It’s that simple. Throw out the fad diets and just eat less while being more active. Once you have started to lose weight, then you can start to make more advanced changes.

I will leave you with one final thought. Regardless of your goal, the best way to keep on the path to accomplishment is to track your activities. If it’s a diet-related goal, track what you eat as well as the amount. If it’s a fitness goal, track your workouts and the weights and reps. Tracking what you’re doing allows you to keep yourself accountable, and it also gives you a way to go back and actually see your improvement.

Don’t let yourself down; hold yourself accountable and you will make the changes you want to make this year. The more control you have over yourself, the better you will feel. Happy New Year!

