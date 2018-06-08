An ocean of tears

Imagine being in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, thousands of miles off course, in a disabled boat with limited food and a boyfriend who is badly wounded. What do you do? What can you do? That is the situation in which Tami Oldham (Shailene Woodley) finds herself in the movie “Adrift,” based on a true story.

Sam Claflin plays Tami’s love interest, Richard Sharp. Although Woodley and Claflin’s names are not widely known, when you see these two actors on the screen, you will recognize them immediately.

Woodley carries the movie and shows off her acting talents as their time adrift lengthens. Few actors could pull something like this off successfully. I kept thinking of Tom Hanks in “Castaway.” At least Hanks had an island where there was fresh water and food. Tami, a vegetarian, had to learn to spear and eat raw fish and only had fresh water when it rained. Woodley did an excellent job portraying Tami’s angst.

Those who fear ocean dangers such as sharks, hurricanes and such will find this film terrifying and see it as more of a horror film, although it’s classified as action and adventure.

Director Baltasar Kormakur uses flashbacks successfully, showing the couple meeting and falling in love and their decision to sail a friend’s boat 4,000 miles to San Diego.

The cinematography is astounding. The wide camera shots make you feel the desolation and vast nothingness of being in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

Kudos to the makeup staff; Woodley’s makeup gradually makes her look the worse for wear the longer the couple is lost on the ocean. Claflin’s wounds look so bad you wonder if the actor didn’t actually break his leg and ribs. The makeup shows how rough being adrift for long periods of time can be on the body.

The hurricane is truly devastating and the animation and visual effects portray just how overwhelming it can be to sail through a hurricane. It looked real to me. I hope people who see this movie will think twice before taking a small sailboat out in the Pacific Ocean.

This is a tense drama that never lagged. I think if you see this on the big screen you can better appreciate the dire situation Tami and Richard are in.

“Adrift” can be seen at AMC Eastgate Showplace 6 and AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12.

PG-13, 4 stars

