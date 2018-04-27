Animal magnetism

With all of the requisite chases, destruction, and shoot-em-ups that will have special effect junkies in ecstasy, Dwayne Johnson fans are going to absolutely love his newest film. “Rampage” will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Primatologist Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) shares an unshakable bond with George, an extraordinarily intelligent albino gorilla at the San Diego Zoo that Davis rescued as an infant after poachers killed the ape’s mother. They communicate through sign language.

A rogue genetic experiment gone awry transforms this gentle ape into an uncontrollable, raging giant. An alligator and wolf are also exposed to the same chemical agent as George and become indestructible.

Malin Akerman is the villainess. Naturally a blonde, she is a brunette in “Rampage” (have you noticed that female villains are usually brunettes?). She is able to call all three monsters to Chicago.

Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer, Dr. Kate Caldwell (Naomi Harris), and a government agent (Jeffery Dean Morgan) from a very secret agency to secure an antidote to change the animals back to their normal personality and strength.

I doubt if anyone in this film will garner an Academy Award Nomination for acting, but that doesn’t matter. This film is fun and witty and worth seeing on the big screen.

What was really refreshing is they destroyed Chicago instead of L.A., San Francisco, New York, or Washington. One of my favorite restaurants, on the 95th floor of the Hancock building, bites the dust. That hurt.

Scott Air Force Base in Belleville is where the military headquarters are located, which had the local audience clapping when they saw it. I found it interesting that Whiteman Air Force Base in Southern Missouri, which was also featured in the film, had a mountain chain in the background. When did that happen? The Ozarks are rolling hills, not mountains.

The story is a real stretch, but so many of these types of movies are. This one has some really fun lines and situations. Ryan Engle created the story. Engle and Carlton Case & Ryan J. Condel and Adam Sztykiel wrote the script. I thought it was fun and fast; the story kept moving. Brad Peyton, who directed Johnson in “San Andreas” and San Andreas 2,” which destroyed San Francisco, directed this film.

“Rampage” is playing at AMC Eastgate Showplace 6, AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12, Jerseyville Stadium Theatre, and Granite City Cine.

