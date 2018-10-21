Another link in the chain

× Expand Photo by Fred Pollard

For more than 50 years, Fleetwood Mac has been the "Days of Our Lives" of the music world. From divorces to drug-fueled breakdowns to religious cults to interband love affairs, the storyline has been as intriguing as the music...in fact, each has regularly fueled the other.

For its latest appearance Saturday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, the two-and-a-half hour concert was just the latest chapter in that melodrama. Once again, the turmoil has made for quality entertainment, better than what any "reality" show can script.

For most, Fleetwood Mac's most identifiable lineup created the biggest hits of the band's 1975 to 1987 heyday. That same lineup of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks has been reunited and touring as a unit the last few years, presenting more or less a "greatest hits" concert event.

That is, until earlier this year, when Lindsey Buckingham, the singer/guitarist who fashioned the English band's California sound and performed a handful of its biggest hits, was fired among allegations and accusations that have been increasingly played out in the press and have polarized fans, who in many cases have been choosing sides.

Adding fuel to the fire, Buckingham has sued his former band, gone on tour and released a solo greatest hits package simultaneously with the Mac's world tour and hits release.

As a result of the chaos, I honestly had medium-to-low expectations for this concert. While membership shakeups have fueled their creative juices in the past, just as often it has resulted in some real misfires. Thankfully, in this case it seems to be the former.

In traditional fashion, the show kicked off with the band's 1977 ode to its emotional upheaval, "The Chain." New members Neil Finn (formerly of Split Enz and Crowded House) and Mike Campbell (Tom Petty's right hand man for decades) seem to slog a bit through the number, trying to fill Buckingham's shoes without straying too far from the by-the-number formula.

Thankfully, it doesn't take them long to break free from those restraints. Along with the expected hits such as songbird Christine McVie's "Little Lies," "You Make Loving Fun" and "Don't Stop" with rock goddess Stevie Nicks' "Dreams," "Gypsy," "Landslide" and "Rhiannon," the group utilizes its new members to delve deep into its blues/acid rock roots of the late 1960s and early 1970s to phenomenal effect. And when they don't try to step into Buckingham's shoes, the rookies truly shine.

1970's "Tell Me All the Things You Do" explored a Neil/Christine duet in a psychedelic haze, while 1968's "Black Magic Woman" (originally written by Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green and made famous on this side of the pond by Carlos Santana) was a treat, with Nicks handling lead vocals and Christine showcasing her bluesy piano chops in a way she hasn't had the freedom to do in years, while Campbell seared at lead guitar.

"World Turning," famous for its drum solo interlude from Mick Fleetwood, took things up a notch with a 15 minute exploration into tribal drumbeats and percussion at its most eccentric and powerful. at 71, Mick seems to have more intensity than other recent tours.

In fact, the entire band seems more energized than it has in years, and while Buckingham is sorely missed, there was a band dynamic on Saturday that hasn't been present in decades.

Likewise, 75-year-old Christine's performance is even better than her 2014 return to the band, proving her past decision to retire was definitely premature.

And in an obvious band dig at their former leader, Finn cuts loose as he covers Buckingham's "Go Your Own Way" and "Second Hand News," the latter an especially controversial, venom-filled choice ("One thing I think you should know/I ain't gonna miss you when you go...").

Although the entire stadium sung along with every word of "Landslide," the three-song encore actually pulled the most heartstrings, with Stevie singing close friend Tom Petty's "Free Falling" (the fact that Saturday would have been Petty's birthday enhanced the mood) with tears in her eyes.

The night ended after her uplifting "Don't Stop" with Christine's signature "Songbird" seeing itself replaced with another of her touching songs of farewell, "All Over Again," this time as a duet with Stevie.

Oh, by the way...did I mention the show was more than two-and-a-half hours? Yes, these veteran rockers in their 70s still tear it up. Whether this is a last gasp or a new beginning, the Mac has proven once again that infighting and tension can sometimes create the best bedfellows.