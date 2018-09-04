Steelworkers deserve recognition of sacrifices

letter to editor stock image

Send your letters to fredpollard@advantagenews.com

For anyone who doesn’t work for United States Steel and is wondering what is going on with all of this strike talk, let me explain what’s going on.

First of all, this is bigger than the little plant in Granite City that just recently started back up. This is nationwide.

Here are the issues with the company’s proposal we won’t accept.

1) The company wants to take away our right to bid. This means that we will not be able to move around to different jobs in the plant that may have better conditions and better pay. We will not get to use our seniority to better ourselves.

2) They want to keep our wages flat yet again. We did not negotiate any wage increase in our last agreement. We did not get a raise on our last three-year contract because we recognized the turmoil in the industry. Well, that turmoil is now gone and the industry is poised to make millions this year and next year. The company wants to pay us using a bonus program and that will only be paid annually. (This is in lieu of a hourly wage increase).

As you all know, companies sometimes cook the books to show gains and losses. Would you want your pay to be based on the honesty of your boss?

3) Massive cuts to our health insurance for active and retirees. (Not enough time or room to get into this one.)

The United Steelworkers have done a lot to help this company in tough times. We have spent millions fighting unfair trade. We have filed trade cases jointly with the company. We have shared the costs of filling these cases, which costs millions of dollars. We have done a lot of legwork to get the industry turned around to where it has gotten today. I personally have been a part of that.

4) They want to strip other items in the contract language that have been fought for by generations before us. Their only motive is to feed their greed.

So before anyone thinks we are a bunch of ungrateful bastards, believe me when I tell you we know what it looks like to people on the outside looking in, but it simply isn’t the case. We only want to be given what is fair for all of our sacrifices we have made to help secure our industry. Some of us are working 70-80 hours a week because we can’t get people hired in.

Our families deserve better.

Dan Bunker

Pocahontas

Aud Crowe would be valuable voice in Springfield

As you’re aware, I am finishing my final term as your state senator. It has been an honor to serve our community and I am forever grateful for your trust. Maintaining a strong voice in Springfield is critical during these challenging times. That’s why I urge you to support Rachelle Aud Crowe to serve us as our next state senator.

Rachelle was born and raised in the Wood River area and has chosen to raise her family in Madison County. Growing up, her family worked at Olin, Laclede Steel and the Wood River Refinery. She knows the value of a hard day’s work and understands that with a changing economy, we need new investments in job skills training to help people get good-paying jobs.

Rachelle is a prosecutor. Years ago, as Madison County state’s attorney, I hired her to take on some of the toughest cases in our area. Since 2013, she has served in the Violent Crimes Unit for the State’s Attorney’s Office. She has prosecuted murderers, child predators and opioid dealers. Thanks to Rachelle’s public service, our entire community is safer.

In Springfield, there’s a lot of work left to be done. Our area deserves a strong voice who will be the best fighter to create local jobs, ensure our fair share of school funding and protect the services seniors rely on. Rachelle Aud Crowe is that voice.

Please join me in supporting Rachelle in the election on Nov. 6.

Bill Haine

State Senator | 56th District

Music to meet seniors’ needs

On Saturday, Sept. 29, Senior Services Plus will hold its ninth annual fundraiser concert, Feed the Need, a benefit concert to support Meals on Wheels.

Senior Services Plus is asking for your support for this year’s event. We have been incredibly fortunate to be able to present Alison Krauss and regional favorite the Harmans. The cost of a ticket to the concert is $48, which is the equivalent to 10 days of meal donations. Tickets can be purchased online at MetroTix; at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers; or at the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau in Alton.

SSP’s mission is to stop senior hunger in its tracks. According to Meals on Wheels of America, more than 6 million seniors in America are facing the threat of hunger each day. That is one in five seniors in our very own community. SSP is the largest provider of Meals on Wheels in Southern Illinois, and over the past 10 years has delivered more than 1 million meals feeding more than 6,000 homebound seniors. SSP’s Meals on Wheels program is only partially funded through Older American Act funds and relies on the Feed The Need concert as our main fundraiser.

SSP asks for a $4 donation from each senior and we receive an average of 25 cents per meal, the lowest in our 45-year history of operating the program. The past several years were incredibly challenging due to the state of Illinois budget cuts. The program was reduced from 630 meals daily to 450. We have worked hard and built the program back to serving 550 homebound seniors in 22 townships throughout Madison and St. Clair counties. The Meals on Wheels program is one of many community-based services that saves the state of Illinois money each year by supporting seniors in their homes; a cost that is much less than nursing home care.

Come support a program that keeps seniors aging in place; if you are unable to attend, buy a ticket (or two) and give it to a neighbor or individual who can’t afford to go. We at Senior Services Plus appreciate the community’s support and the many volunteers we have who make our programs happen every day.

Jonathan Becker

Executive Director, Senior Services Plus