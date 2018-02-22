Babcock calls for resignations of Bristow, Madigan

Sexual misconduct allegations, domestic abuse, and a coverup are the latest scandals to rock Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan’s office.

Conservative Republican candidate Mike Babcock is outraged and demands Speaker Mike Madigan resign. Babcock calls on his opponent for Illinois State Representative in the 111th District, Monica Bristow, to do the same.

Under pressure from women’s rights organizations and legislators of both political parties, Illinois House Speaker Madigan fired one of his top political aides, Kevin Quinn. Earlier this week, a former employee of Madigan brought forth evidence of sexual harassment against Quinn. The woman produced more than 70 text messages replete with unwanted advances. Records confirm these complaints were forwarded to Madigan more than three months ago. Madigan decided to fire Quinn upon hearing rumors of the victim taking her story to the press.

In a separate but related issue, Quinn’s estranged wife recently told a Chicago television station she had sent a letter to Madigan more than six months ago desperately seeking assistance and detailing domestic violence in her marriage. She claims the abuse began verbally, and then turned physical. Her pleas for help for herself and her two children were ignored by her husband’s powerful political boss. A few days ago, Quinn was arrested by police for violating a protective restraining order.

“Political operative Kevin Quinn’s treatment of women is disgusting and the warning signs about his behavior were everywhere,” Babcock said. “Speaker Madigan is out of touch and turned a blind eye. He should immediately resign as speaker of the house and as head of the Illinois Democratic Party.”

Madigan is routinely elected by Democrats in the Illinois House of Representatives to the office of Speaker of the House, having held the position for all but 2 years since 1983. He has served in the House since 1971, making him the longest-serving leader of any state or federal legislative body in the history of the United States.

“Today I’m publicly calling on my opponent, Monica Bristow, to join me in calling for Madigan’s resignation,” Babcock said. “Will she stand up for the victims of domestic violence and sexual harassment, or continue bowing to the pressure of Madigan and look the other way? I pledge to not vote for him as speaker if elected, and challenge Bristow to publicly commit to do the same.”

The leadership in Springfield failed to protect women and failed to police itself. Under Madigan’s direction, there has been a culture of quiet collusion as victims are ignored and unacceptable behavior is tolerated. Until November 2017, the Legislative Inspector General’s office sat vacant for three years. This office is responsible for investigating complaints of violations of any law, rule or regulation or abuse of authority or other forms of misconduct by members of the General Assembly and state employees under the jurisdiction of the legislature. During this time, more than 27 unanswered complaints of sexual harassment and other misconduct piled up allowing for no accountability. It wasn’t until whistleblower Denise Rotheimer came forward that the position was finally filled.

“Democrat State Representative, Scott Drury, has demanded Madigan resign. Yet, Representative Bristow remains silent,” Babcock said. “Monica’s silence speaks volumes.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: This press release is from the Mike Babcock campaign.

