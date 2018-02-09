Baboon breakout

Think we’ve had it bad with the flu outbreak? Well, it could be worse. How about having an outbreak of baboons?

Yes, it’s true. In the City of Light, Paris, 52 primates managed to break out from the Paris zoo and were on the loose plaguing the city and terrorizing ordinary citizens and government workers on strike all over the city. It was the largest outbreak of baboonic plague since the Middle Ages.

As soon as the European Union’s Animal Rights Commission got word of it, they automatically granted amnesty to all 52 baboons and ordered each country in the EU to take their fair share of them. They also insisted on chain migration for relatives living wherever baboons come from. They are, however, against building a wall to keep future baboon outbreaks from happening.

Police and zoo officials were in a panic trying to locate all of them. Their efforts were frustrated, mostly because the police department was on strike at the time. The fire department was called in to corral them, but they were also on strike. The mayor’s office was unable to deal with the problem, because as you guessed it, the mayor also happened to be on strike. In fact, the only people found in all of Paris not to be on strike were foreign tourists, and they were summoned to put their cheese and wine down and help in the hunt.

Most of the baboons sought refuge in areas natural to their habitat, such as parks, wooded wildlife sanctuaries and any trees they could find. However, a couple were found at Legoland, Disneyland Paris and one was posing as a monkey for an organ grinder at the Eiffel Tower (which was closed as usual due to a daily bomb scare.) He was taken into custody and returned to the zoo for failing to register with the organ grinders local union.

The baboons were having a nice time of it until they started observing the people around Paris arguing, getting drunk on wine, public officials going on strike and fighting with one another. After witnessing all that, most decided to return peacefully to their cages, where the world seemed more normal than on the outside.

This has not been the first outbreak of baboons in the world. Some escaped from a zoo in New Jersey a few years ago, and there was another outbreak in South Africa where they were caught breaking into homes, raiding cars, and stealing groceries. Social workers were at a loss to say exactly where the baboons started to go wrong, but it probably had something to do with the decline of the nuclear family, playing too many video games and fast food.

The baboons did return to their cages willingly, but insisted on better living conditions, including a subscription to the expanded basic cable television package to include National Geographic Channel, a raise of their weekly ration of bananas and DVDs of all the “Curious George” episodes.

So the streets of Paris are once again safe from these ravenous apes. Let’s just hope there isn’t any more monkey business of this type again any time soon.

And lastly, the zookeepers thought the baboons learned a valuable lesson about life on the outside of the zoo. It’s a jungle out there!

