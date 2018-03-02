Back to the shack

Last week’s restaurant was Geno’s 140 Club, 120 W. Bethalto Drive in Bethalto. It’s been a staple there for a long time and is well worth a visit.

• • •

On the western border of Madison County, you’ll find this little eatery on the corner of a busy intersection.

You may have passed it plenty of times, but if you haven’t stopped by you’re missing out. I made a visit recently and, like always, I was not disappointed.

There isn’t a ton of parking. The lot juts up to the intersection and has spots on two sides of the small building. When you walk inside, go straight to the counter to place your order and review the giant menu board to see the excellent eats it has to offer. Directly behind the small counter are the swinging doors leading to the kitchen where the magic happens.

I’ve personally never eaten in here, instead always ordering carry-out, which is actually what most customers do.

They have several small tables for patrons, and I’ve always enjoyed the decorations. Pictures saluting old-school comedy acts like the Three Stooges, Marx Brothers and Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz adorn the walls.

But when it comes down to the grub, there’s nothing funny about it: it’s just plain delicious.

I’ll be honest — I get stuck in a rut when I visit this place. I usually order the same items. A box of a dozen of their scrumptious sliders and a box of French fries or onion things are all I need to be happy.

The mini burgers are called flame-broiled juniors on the menu, but there’s nothing small about the flavor. I either go with the cheese or the bacon cheese versions when I order. Either way, they’re accompanied with little onion crystals and a pickle on a small white bun.

The flame-broiled taste is like no other, in my opinion. I have never been a fan of White Castle belly bombers, but ever since I was a kid I could scarf down the delicious sliders from this place. I would say White Castle is a good comparison to the burgers here, only like I said, these are better.

The aesthetics of the greasy white box helps with the experience, too. In my opinion, if you’re able to get to an old school eatery like this one and get your food served in a greasy white box or bag, you’re probably going to go away satisfied with your food.

If fancy is your thing, then maybe this isn’t necessarily the place for you, but just remember, fancy doesn’t fill your belly — good grub does, and this place has that.

The fries or onion things are also served in a white box.

You can’t go wrong with the stellar fries, which are said to be freshly made on their menu. The onion things are top-notch, too. They are breaded and fried onion petals. They have a great crunch to them, but still that awesome onion taste from the giant portioned petals inside the fried cocoon.

I also recommend some of their homemade root beer or red cream soda, which can be purchased by the gallon.

You can also get regular-sized burgers here in half-pound and one-pound versions, a pork tenderloin sandwich, barbecue pulled pork, a grilled chicken sandwich, catfish and whitefish sandwiches, plus a few other goodies. There is even steak available on the menu in the form of a 12-ounce New York strip or a 10-ounce sirloin fillet. I’ve never gotten a steak here, but seen quite a few come out and they look mouth-watering. Get a baked potato to go with it for good measure.

So whether you’re in the mood for a burger and fries or steak and potatoes, there is something for you here. It’s well worth a stop when you get a chance.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - three stars

Service - three stars

Food - five stars

Any idea of the name of this small burger and steak shack in western Madison County? Scroll down to see the answer!

Mini Corral Hamburgers, 1500 Main St. in Alton