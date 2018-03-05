Bad dream on the ballot

It’s back! The 1 percent sales tax has been rejected twice by Madison County voters. But it’s back! It’s like a bad '80s horror movie franchise. “Sales Tax.” “Sales Tax Returns.” “Now Son of Sales Tax.” When will it end?

As a Collinsville resident, I am glad the Collinsville School District opposes it, but school districts representing more than 51 percent of students in Madison County decided to put it on the ballot ... again. If voters approve this tax increase, our sales tax rate in Collinsville, already at 9.1 percent, will go to 10.1 percent. Have we learned nothing in Illinois? Higher taxes won’t solve anything. Higher taxes will only encourage shoppers, businesses and families to leave our communities. Please vote “no” on the 1 percent sales tax ... again.

Mary Drumm

Collinsville