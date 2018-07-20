Be a part, not apart

Make new friends, and keep the old; one is silver and the other gold ... Does anyone remember that little ditty from Brownies?

I’m meeting many, may new friends in my new role as state representative. We don’t necessarily see eye to eye on everything, but I have found that respect for each other’s opinions is key to good relationships.

I’m still out knocking on doors, meeting people, listening and learning. If you’re not home when we come by, and you have an opinion on how to make District 111 better, please call my office at (618) 465-5900.

There were many neighbors that were able to take advantage of the “Shred-It” day on Saturday, June 23. We collected more than two and a half tons of paper. That’s paper that will be recycled and not go into a landfill. It also saves the identity of the people who took advantage of the service. This was not a taxpayer-funded project. It was sponsored by AT&T as a service to our community. I’ll make sure to let you know when the next one is scheduled.

I’m still involved in the Riverbend CEO class through the RiverBend Growth Association, and I encourage you to learn more about it. The program is a great avenue for high school students to learn and get involved in the business world. Their website is riverbendceo.com. You can get involved by being a speaker, hosting a tour for the class or supporting financially.

There are so many great things happening in our community ... get out and be a part of it!

