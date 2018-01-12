Beyond words

This was my favorite movie of 2017; it moves like a freight train across the screen. Even though I was familiar with the actual events, the film kept me on the edge of my seat, amazed at the threats newspapers had to endure.

“The Post” is based on true events that occurred in 1971 — the Pentagon Papers scandal regarding U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. I remembered the basic story, but I didn’t know any of the details that this film filled in.

While working at the Pentagon, Daniel Ellsberg discovers a cover-up concerning the war in Vietnam that spanned four U.S. presidents. After the New York Times is prohibited from publishing the papers, the Washington Post receives the documents and Katherine Graham, the first female newspaper publisher, and Ben Bradlee, her editor, have to decide whether to publish the papers and face the repercussions that will follow.

This film is crammed full of Academy Award winners. Three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep plays Katherine Graham. Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks is Ben Bradlee. Three-time Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg directed, and the script was co-written by Academy Award winner Josh Singer.

Needless to say with Streep and Hanks, the acting was flawless. I was disappointed that “The Post” didn’t do better at the Golden Globes. Streep is like a chameleon, and she takes on the persona of every character she plays. The actress quickly disappeared and Graham took her place.

I couldn’t choose a better mirror image for Streep’s character than Tom Hanks; he played Ben Bradlee to perfection.

The two veteran actors are also supported by an outstanding cast. Bruce Greenwood portrays Robert McNamara, who served as secretary of defense under Kennedy and Johnson and was a friend and adviser to Graham. Bradley Whitford, a star of the television show “The West Wing,” plays Arthur Parsons, a fictional character who advises Graham. Sarah Paulson plays Ben Bradlee’s wife, Tony. Matthew Rhys portrays Daniel Ellsberg, the man who stole the Pentagon Papers.

Through Rhys, you feel the nervousness and fear Ellsberg must have felt while stealing the papers. I was rooting for him to get out of the Pentagon without getting caught.

Steven Spielberg took the script by Liz Hannah and Josh Singer and directed a movie that will hold up over time. Spielberg and Hanks have collaborated on five films, but this is the first time he has worked with Streep on a major film.

“The Post” opens this weekend at AMC Showplace Edwardsville and Granite City Cinema. Do not miss this film. It is worth the price of admission, and I am keeping my fingers crossed that it does better at the Academy Awards.

5 stars, PG-13

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter