Big things in a small package

Wouldn’t you love to be a fly on the wall?

I kept hearing my mother saying that in my ear while I watched this film because Ant-Man and his partner in crime-fighting, the Wasp, can make themselves so small they can go places the average person can’t.

Superheroes generally have to fight other superheroes in the comics because an average person doesn’t stand a chance; in this case, our superheroes have to fight the Ghost, who can appear and disappear at will.

Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father to his daughter, Cassie (Abby Ryder Fortson). Lang is recruited by Hope van Dyne/The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past and try to rescue Hope’s mother and Dr. Pym’s wife (Michelle Pfeiffer) from the Quantum Realm — a dreaded subatomic dimension in which one gets lost forever if one shrinks too much.

I found it interesting that Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer are portrayed as decades younger early in the film. Surprisingly, it works. The makeup crew did a fabulous job and I am sure both actors spent many hours in the makeup chair to make them look young enough.

This is a fun film that has some witty dialogue by two writing teams: Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Paul Rudd & Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferran.

I really enjoyed this film. I was not alone; the audience liked it, too. There was a lot of laughter and applause at the end. Don’t leave too soon or you will miss the final scenes that run after the credits.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” is playing at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12, AMC Eastgate Showplace 6, Granite City Cinema, and Jerseyville Stadium.

