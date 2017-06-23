Big-ticket malfunction

“Transformers: The Last Knight”

This just may be the most expensive movie you see all summer that still leaves you feeling short-changed.

“Transformers: The Last Knight,” the fifth installment in the live-action Transformers series that is in itself a reboot of the beloved 1980s cartoon and series of toys, is stuffed full of expensive actors, actresses and intimidating voice work, but it still misses the mark compared to less-upscale productions. If you haven’t watched the first four Transformers movies, don’t go to this one; you will be lost. If you have seen the first four movies, you will probably still be disappointed in this film.

As you can probably guess, humans and Transformers are at war. Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots, has gone to his home planet, Cybertron, which is dead. The key to saving his home will mean the destruction of the Earth. The future of our world and Cybertron lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of the Transformers.

I wasn’t impressed with the acting. I expected more based on the talented cast that was amassed for this film; even the best actor cannot do much with a feeble script.

The CGI, I will say, is fabulous. The Transformers are fighting each other, turning into cars and dragons and all sorts of things; some I didn’t recognize. There was a lot of fighting and running and chasing and very little story substance. I love action movies with a good plot, but this movie was only action and made little sense.

Academy Award nominee Mark Walhberg reprises his role as Cade Yeager. Academy Award winner Sir Anthony Hopkins plays Sir Edmund Burton (why such an accomplished actor would tie his name to this we are still not sure), Josh Duhamel is Col. William Lennox, Laura Haddock is Vivian Wembley and Academy Award Nominee Stanley Tucci plays Merlin. I recognized three of the voices of the Transformers — John Goodman is Hound, Jim Carter (of “Downton Abbey” fame) voices Cogman and Steve Buscemi is the voice of Daytrader.

The screenplay was written by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway & Ken Nolan. It is based on a story by Academy Award Winner Akiva Goldsman and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway & Ken Nolan.

Michael Bay, who has directed all of the Transformer movies, directed “Transformers: the Last Knight.” Enough said.

I asked several of the guys who were at the movie what they thought about the film, and they thought it was “just OK.” No one was too impressed. I saw it in 3D and that was not really necessary. Save your money and watch this on Netflix or get it at Redbox.

“Transformers: the Last Knight” opens the weekend at AMC Eastgate Showplace 6, AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12, the Jerseyville Stadium Theatre, and Granite City Cinema.

2 stars

PG-13

