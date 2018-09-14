Block party

secret diner new logo

This hot spot in the downtown area of this community in western Madison County is never a bad idea.

It practically takes up a city block, so it’s more of a complex than a restaurant. It’s all street parking, so that can be a little frustrating. A one-way street is by the entrance, if any spaces are available.

There’s a giant outdoor patio area with tons of high tables and chairs encompassing a small island bar in the middle. That’s where my friend and I sat on our recent visit.

Inside there’s another long bar with more table seating and a couple of rooms with other activities to pass the time, like video gambling machines.

The patio is the cool spot to be during nice weather. There are TVs galore outside, hanging on walls, posts and from the ceiling. All of them are tuned to sporting events. Soccer, golf, baseball and football were on during my visit. The patio will be expanding sometime next year to make for even more popularity with this joint.

As for the food, there’s a large and eclectic menu. There are even cool daily specials here to make sure to ask the friendly servers about. On my visit the special was a black and bleu special, which included a grilled fillet medallion topped with blue cheese and bacon, blackened shrimp and a side for just $7.99. That gives you an example of the kind of fare you can get here.

We ordered from the everyday menu. I went with an appetizer of white cheddar cheese curds and a Greek burger with tavern chips. My dining companion went with a Philly cheesesteak with no peppers and tavern chips.

The cheese curds arrived first. They were good-sized, fried golden brown and accompanied with marinara sauce for dipping. They were good, but there’s nothing distinctive about the cheese curds. The marinara did have a nice sweet taste to add to the experience. It was a good starter.

Next came the burger. It was simply a charbroiled hamburger topped with a fried cucumber, gyro meat, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce on a poppy seed bun.

The burger was really good and the fried cucumber really added to it. Unfortunately, the gyro meat was really faint in the overall taste, though it was extremely tender. The poppy seed bun was a nice vehicle to carry the dish. The burger, fried cucumber and bitterness of the tzatziki sauce were the driving flavors of this memorable sandwich.

My favorite part of the entire meal were the tavern chips. Tender, thinly sliced potatoes, they weren’t overly crunchy or salty. They were accompanied by a cup of French onion dip that put them over the top. It was so rich, creamy and flavorful — the perfect companion for the chips.

My friend really liked his Philly, too. He said it was good, with tender meat. It was served on a hoagie with shredded beef, sautéed onions and melted Swiss cheese.

There are other cool options on the menu, like the build your own burger portion, pizza, fried green tomatoes, smoked pork steaks, chicken spiedini and steak Oscar to name a few. A cool line of sliders includes sloppy joes, patty melts, Italian beef and fried bologna as options.

Do you know the name of this bar and restaurant in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re right!

Mac’s Downtown, 315 Belle St. in Alton