Book nooks

Today I will be talking about favorite places to read. I interviewed kids around Alton to get many opinions.

Ava, age 10, said she loves to read anywhere outside, or anywhere quiet. Lord, 11, said he is fond of reading on his backyard patio. Jhariah, age 6, says the library is her favorite place to read, and her sister Courtasia, age 9, says she takes pleasure in reading outdoors at school. Isaiah is 9 years old and enjoys reading in his closet. 10-year-old Layne has fun reading on his couch. Makenna, age 11, says she loves to read at any park. I like reading at Haskell Park or Riverview Park, or even on my front porch with the neighbor’s cat, Bill Murray. Let me suggest that you carry a book everywhere you go. You may find a new favorite reading spot.

The Hayner Public Library is offering some summer reading programs at the Kidspace and at the Teenspace. There are events for all ages. Kids and teens can earn prizes by reading books, and there is even a party at the end. Kickoff for the program will happen at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 2, at the Alton Square branch. I encourage you to go to some of the Summer Reading Program events. As Ron Weasley said about Hermione Granger: “When in doubt, go to the library.”

