Bost disregards public safety in support of concealed carry bill

If the women in Mike Bost’s grossly misleading attack ads against Brendan Kelly are so concerned about safety, I highly recommend they vote for Brendan and not Mike Bost.

Bost is not concerned about the safety of our communities in Southern Illinois. In fact, he is a cosponsor of and fully supports a bill (HR 38) that would allow people from Missouri, people with no permit, no background check and no training, to carry concealed loaded guns in our communities here in Illinois. These would make our own state’s safety policies on concealed carry null and void. So much for states’ rights, too! When asked by his constituents in a face-to-face meeting if this bill would make our families safer, he only said, “It would be constitutional.” When asked again, he repeated himself. When asked a third time, he gave the same answer. He couldn’t say yes because he knows this bill is dangerous to our families! He does not care!

If you want someone who truly cares about the safety and well-being of your family, then vote for Brendan Kelly. In his first year as St. Clair County state’s attorney, sexual assault and domestic violence prosecutions went up 101 percent. My vote is for Brendan Kelly!

Cindy McMullan

Columbia