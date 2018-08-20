Castelli’s is accessible

letter to editor stock image

Send your letters to fredpollard@advantagenews.com

A quick correction to the Aug. 17 Secret Diner column. The reviewer wrote, “Once you find a (parking) spot, you’ll have to walk up the stairs to the entrance.” While that’s an option, Castelli’s has accessible access if needed. To the left of those stairs mentioned, there is a curb cut leading to a ramp with handrail that takes you to the door.

Please make that correction for their sake: accessible access is important to many folks, whether with a small child in a stroller to someone in a wheelchair to someone who just struggles with stairs. I frequently make dining choices based on accessible access, and I’m sure I’m not alone. Castelli’s is a terrific restaurant and your readers should know that it is fully accessible.

Sandra Shaner

Wood River

A Mustang must-read

Please forward my appreciation to Charles Geer for his article on the ten-millionth Mustang.

I am a Mustang enthusiast and member of the Southern Illinois Mustang Association. I will read his article to the membership at our next meeting for those that don’t get the AdVantage.

Larry Roseberry

Fosterburg