Chewing the scenery

Buckle up for another exciting outing with the prehistoric. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is the fifth in the Jurassic Park series based on the book “Jurassic Park” by Michael Crichton.

Again, instead of car chases, we see dinosaurs chasing humans and, of course, they destroy lots of stuff to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. A newcomer to the big screen, Isabelle Sermon steals the show as orphan Maisie Lockwood, the granddaughter of an ailing, aged billionaire who was the original partner of John Hammond, who created Jurassic Park and brought the extinct dinosaurs back to life in the original movie. While the men will appreciate the action, the women in the audience will enjoy Chris Pratt.

Justice Smith provides comic relief as intern Franklin Webb. You know he is going to be a tasty morsel for some hungry dinosaur. It’s always the interns that get eaten ... or do they?

When Isla Nublar’s dormant volcano roars to life, Owen and Claire are enlisted by billionaire Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell) to rescue the dinosaurs from extinction once again.

The CGI and visual effects are remarkable. Those alone are worth the price of admission. I think the dinosaurs get more real-looking with every movie. Not surprising, the final scenes set up another sequel.

It’s been 25 years since “Jurassic Park” made its debut. Coming up with new and exciting tales about dinosaurs would seem difficult, but the writers of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” have succeeded. The well-written screenplay was written by Derek Connally and Colin Trevorrow. The film was directed by Spanish director J.A. Bayona.

I have always been fascinated by dinosaurs, and recently it was said that in the near future, scientists will be able to clone them, which reminds me of a famous “Jurassic” line: “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

“Jurassic World — Fallen Kingdom” is playing at AMC Eastgate Showplace 6, AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12, Granite City Cine, and Jerseyville Stadium.

PG-13, 4 stars

