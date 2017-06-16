Children’s trilogy continues to accelerate

“Cars 3”

You can always count on Disney to provide wholesome family entertainment. “Cars 3” is a fun movie for the whole family, including adults.

At times, the storyline seemed more for adults than kids. The children in the audience loved the colors and action, so they were happy, but there was a deeper meaning in this movie regarding getting too old to perform (the problems that come with aging is not something kids think about or even understand).

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet, and a few unexpected turns. Proving that No. 95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion.

The colors jump right out at you and the director and editor use a bright, colorful palette.

With its vibrancy, humor and underlying themes, this film has something for everyone — brightly colored talking cars, wild races and crashes, and storyline (along with foot-tapping music) to which baby boomers can relate. If Gen-X’ers and Millenials would rather see something a little more heavy, then maybe the grandparents can take the kids to see this one.

“Cars 3” has an outstanding cast of voices. Academy Award Nominee Owen Wilson once again voices Lightning McQueen, Cristela Alonzo is Cruz Ramirez, Academy Award Winner Chris Cooper is Smokey, Nathan Fillion of “Castle” fame is Sterling, Armie Hammer is the voice of Jackson Storm, Tony Shalhoub of “Monk” is Luigi, Bonnie Hunt is Lightning’s love interest, Sally, and Kerry Washington, who plays Olivia Pope on “Scandal,” is Natalie Certain.

Brian Fee makes his directorial debut with this third installment of the popular film series. The screenplay was penned by Kiel Murray, Bob Peterson and Mike Rich, based on a story by Ben Queen and Brian Fee and Eyal Podell & Jonathon E. Stewart.

When it comes to the music, Academy Award winner Randy Newman has done it again. Since the 1980s, Newman has worked mostly as a film composer, scoring eight Disney-Pixar animated films and receiving 20 Academy Award nominations (winning twice). I love Newman’s music, and it slides neatly into the “Cars” universe.

If you loved “Cars” and “Cars 2,” you will love the third installment, so pack up the kids and head to the movies this weekend.

“Cars 3” will show this weekend at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12, Stadium Theatre in Jerseyville, and Granite City Cinema.

4 1/2 Stars

G

