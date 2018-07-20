Chill chow

My latest stop took me to a pretty stellar neighborhood bar and eatery in the southern part of Madison County.

This joint sits right on the main drag through town. There is parking on the street out front and a small parking lot behind the building. Parking can be tricky sometimes because this place can get quite busy with its splendid daily menu and awesome specials.

You will see the name of the place on the front of the building. Walk in the front and you’ll first find a large covered patio with a couple TVs for entertainment. This is often used for large parties.

Once inside, there’s a small bar along the front wall with stools around it, and it opens into smaller table seating. It’s a small and relaxing atmosphere, with oak floors throughout.

On nice days it leads to an outdoor patio, which provides even more seating. This is great for Taco Tuesdays and Smokin’ Thursdays, which pack the house with their awesomeness.

Visiting with a group a while back, I ordered off the main menu and wasn’t disappointed.

I started with an appetizer of guacamole bites. I’m a big fan of guac bites. Here they are pinched inside a small tortilla shell and served with a jalapeño ranch dressing.

They take on the appearance of fried wontons, but that’s definitely not the taste. There is a creamy blast of guacamole hidden inside that fried cocoon. It’s a good starter.

As for the main course, you can never go wrong with my order of the Asian pork wrap. I love this treasure. From the ultra-sweet chili sauce to the salty and tender pork, the creamy and crunchy Asian slaw, the crunchy noodles and the whole grain tortilla, it’s fantastic.

The sweetness of the chili sauce puts it over the top, for sure. The tortilla is bursting with ingredients, too. You won’t go away disappointed.

I didn’t partake in any of them, but there is always a decent craft beer menu available here if that’s your thing. The rest of the menu also is intriguing.

Try the lobster rangoon on the appetizer menu. If you like crab rangoon, I’m sure you’ll be a fan of lobster rangoon. There’s also the mini-grilled cheese sandwiches, with your choice of cheese and served with tomato bisque soup on the appetizer menu, as well as shrimp skewers.

If you’d rather go with a salad, maybe the cranberry feta walnut salad will suit you. The Frisco melt, BBQ pulled pork, Cuban and the smoked BLT highlight the sandwich portion of the menu.

They also offer hot wings with their own special sauce. Being able to add avocado, a fried egg, bacon or mushrooms to any sandwich is a nice touch, too.

The specials are always stellar. The deep fried tacos are a treat on Tuesdays, and Thursday will bring you goodies like a smoked chicken sandwich, smoked beef kabobs, smoked pork steaks and smoked hawg wings. Side like corn on the cob, potato salad and cucumber salad add to the experience.

The service is always friendly. It’s just a great place to scoop up a group of friends and have a good time.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - four stars

Food - four stars

Price - $

Any idea of the name of this bar and grill? Check the puzzle solutions in the Classifieds section to see if you’re right!

ANSWER: Wooden Nickel Pub & Grill, 171 S. Main St. in Glen Carbon