Choice chicken

My latest trip to fill my belly took me to a staple in this community on the western edge of Madison County.

If you don’t know where this place is, you can miss it. The building sits near a busy street in town and you can see it when you’re cruising past. Unfortunately, you have to exit to a side street to get to it.

The brick building is nestled down in a gully alongside a large parking lot. One nice option is if you don’t want to go in, you can use the drive-through to order.

If you decide to go inside, it’s nothing special aesthetically. It’s small but very open. A partition from the dining area leads you to a counter to order. A giant board behind the counter displays all of the menu options. There are even t-shirts available for purchase at the counter donning the restaurant’s signature woodpecker logo.

The dining area includes a slew of small square tables and booths sitting on an old tile floor. This joint just has an old school fast food vibe.

Chicken is the go-to here. It’s kind of legendary in this community. The classic touch, in my opinion, is the greasy white box it’s served in. Greasy white boxes and bags are a good barometer of how good your food is going to be.

I got a two-piece white chicken order with French fries and a vanilla shake. It came with a breast and a wing, and of course is served inside that glistening box with the fries dumped on top.

The awesome crunch of the chicken’s breading never gets old. The chicken inside its thick breaded cocoon is super juicy and tender.

It’s not going to be on any diet plans. The breading is pretty greasy and gets heavy on the stomach, but the taste makes it worth it.

As for the fries, I would compare them to McDonald’s. They aren’t very thick but have a great taste. They aren’t as salty as McDonald’s fries, though.

The shake was thick and had a great rich vanilla taste. It was a little hard to drink with a straw, but that’s just the way I like it.

My dining companion went with a Philly cheesesteak and fries. The Philly was on special. He really liked it but was a little thrown off with it being served on a hamburger bun. That’s a little weird for a Philly, which is more traditionally served on a hoagie bun.

Of course, there are other items you can get here. The menu isn’t huge but includes stuff like chicken tenders, Alaskan whitefish, burgers, shrimp, hot dogs, a BLT, and a few other items. Appetizers include mini tacos, breaded mushrooms, cheese sticks, and jalapeño poppers.

If French fries aren’t your thing, coleslaw and onion rings are also available as sides.

Do you have any clue of the name of this classic chicken joint in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re right!

Overall - three and a half stars

Cleanliness - three stars

Service - three stars

Food - four and a half stars

Price - $

ANSWER: Woody’s Drive-In, 110 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton

