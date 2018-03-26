Citizens need to stand up for nuclear stand-down

Ever since World War II, which concluded with the use of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the world has lived with the fear of nuclear war. Those who grew up during the Cold War can remember duck-and-cover drills and the Cuban Missile Crisis. In recent years, the nationalist-inspired political turmoil that is making appearances in countries around the world has spilled over into the nuclear realm — with the help of President Donald Trump.

Under President Lyndon Baines Johnson, the United States led the way on nuclear arms control with the negotiation of Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty. The treaty initiated strategic arms talks with the Soviets and created an alliance between the two superpowers that tried to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons. This opened the way for Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and Jimmy Carter to conclude strategic arms limitation treaties.

Ronald Reagan, under strong public pressure to freeze the nuclear arms race, partially due to the 1980s nuclear freeze movement, negotiated agreements with the Soviets to ban intermediate-range missiles and verifiably reduce strategic nuclear arsenals. George H.W. Bush took bold steps to withdraw tactical nuclear weapons during the tumultuous final day of the Soviet Union.

Bill Clinton’s administration convinced three former Soviet republics to give up their nuclear weapons, pushed for the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, and negotiated a freeze on North Korea’s nuclear program. Even George W. Bush accelerated the pace of U.S. strategic arms reductions under an agreement with Russia. Barack Obama prioritized the negotiation and ratification of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New Start) and also put enormous effort into the negotiation of the complex deal to curtail and contain Iran’s nuclear program.

Now, citing a “threatening security environment,” the administration of Donald Trump is abandoning the United States’ traditional role of global leadership on nuclear arms control. The president is accelerating costly plans to rebuild the oversized U.S. nuclear arsenal, pushing to develop and deploy new nuclear capabilities, and expanding the circumstance in which our country might consider using nuclear weapons.

The president’s willingness to engage with North Korea has decreased tensions for now. However, if the opportunity is squandered, then the march toward a confrontation might be back on. Trump will most likely pull out of the 2015 Iran deal, which has blocked Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon. This could create a second nuclear crisis. Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are bragging about how much they are spending on their nuclear arsenals.

On top of all of this, there are unfilled positions in the State Department that are undermining our ability to engage in productive diplomacy, some of it nuclear-related, with the rest of the world. Trump’s views on nuclear arms control are a radical break with history. His foreign policy, based on his “America first” ideals, creates friction between our country and the other nation-states we share the globe with. This approach doesn’t promote a world governed by law, as it stands on the idea that America will do what’s best for itself without concern for other countries. This is obviously a dangerous brew, especially with a world filled with nuclear weapons, that could create a world impossible for many of us to live in.

What is the answer? There needs to be a greater consciousness on the type of nuclear football the administration is standing in. There needs to be a segment of the public that creates an alternative vision to the one that has been created by the current administration. We should return to the ideals promoted by President Johnson in the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty. A citizenry promoting an enlightened internationalism any way it can is the only way out of this dreadful game.

Jason Sibert

Peace Economy Project, St. Louis