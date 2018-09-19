Clerk candidate supports eliminating recorder position

Adler

Voters in Madison County will soon get to decide if the office of recorder of deeds should be eliminated and combined into the county clerk’s office.

In a press release Wednesday, county clerk candidate Stephen Adler said voters should consolidate the recorder of deeds position to save taxpayers more than $250,000 per year and take advantage of other opportunities to save money.

“I support the combining of the two offices to save taxes and to make government more efficient,” Adler said. “My opponent has not openly supported eliminating the Recorder’s Office.Consolidating the Recorder with the County Clerk is a significant government reform that will save taxpayers."

The binding referendum asking voters to eliminate the office of recorder of deeds was placed on the November ballot by the Madison County Board, and is on the Nov. 6 ballot countywide.

Adler, a Republican, ran for Madison County Clerk in 2014 and lost by less than 1 percent of the vote. He believes most Madison County voters should know that they will be voting for a county clerk who may also manage the Recorder’s Office, if the voters pass the referendum to consolidate the offices.

“If the voters approve the elimination of the recorder, they will naturally want a clerk who is eager to make this consolidation happen efficiently," Adler said. “I wholeheartedly support consolidating the recorder’s function into the county clerk’s office and I have the experience to efficiently consolidate these two offices."

