"Coco" works ... sorta

The new Disney movie “Coco” is being released as a Christmas movie, but I think it should have been released for Halloween because the film deals with the Day of the Dead celebration. The Day of the Dead, a Hispanic holiday, takes place for three days starting on Halloween. Also, the title of the film is strange. “Coco” is the name of the great-grandmother of Miguel, the little boy that the story is about. Even so, I enjoyed this film and found it to be an adult animation film, not particularly a children’s film.

Miguel is a young boy who venerates a famous musician, Ernesto de la Cruz, and wants to be a musician like him. Because his great-great grandfather, a musician, left his great-great-grandmother to pursue a music career and never came back, Miguel is forbidden to play music. He is expected to follow in the family business of making shoes instead.

Anthony Gonzalez is the voice of Miguel, Gael Garcia Bernal is Hector, Benjamin Bratt voices Ernesto de la Cruz, Alanna Ubach is Mama Imelda, Jaime Camil is Papa and Renee Victor is Abuelita. Other voices you may recognize include Cheech Marin, Edward James Olmos, and John Ratzenberger.

“Coco” was co-directed by Academy Award winner Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina. Unkrich also directed “Toy Story 2,” “Toy Story 3,” and “Finding Nemo.”

The film’s screenplay was written by Adrian Molina and Matthew Aldrich, based on a story by Unkrich, Jason Katz, Aldrich and Molina. The story is one that will be popular with children in the Hispanic community because they understand the Day of the Dead celebration; otherwise, I think younger children will be confused by the story and will not understand it.

The musical score is fabulous. I love the song “Remember Me” and feel that it deserves an Academy Award nomination. Disney has often emphasized music in their animated movies and 27 have been nominated for Academy Awards.

Like all Disney/Pixar films, the animation and the palette of colors are wonderful.

I don’t think small kids will understand the story, but they will love the music and the bright colors. Also, the message is a strong one for Thanksgiving — family is the most important part of our lives, so we must care for our families.

“Coco” is playing this week at AMC Eastgate Showplace 6, AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12, Granite City Cinema, and Jerseyville Stadium Theatre.

4 1/2 stars, PG rated

