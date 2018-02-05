Commons misconceptions

I read the Peace Economy Project mission statement for a peace economy and anti-military spending. It is idealistic but ignores the real world of today. Jason Sibert’s letter introduces a parallel term “commons ... of our economy,” a further confusion in terms and objectives for me. He includes “sustainable ecosystems, infosystems ... open internet, etc.” Those terms are ancillary to and secondary in importance economically for me.

More importantly, we need a more militarily stable and safe world scene before we eliminate our military and defense spending. Moreover, I ask Jason: have you folks bounced disarmament off our adversaries — North Korea, Iran, Syria, Russia, China, Sudan, etc.? While their answer is rather certain, there has to be a starting point.

Rejoining the Paris climate accord, a carbon tax, net neutrality, investing in solar and wind energy, etc., to fund their “commons,” whatever they are, seems likely to come up short on funding. Solar and wind power today require government subsidies to operate when the sun does not shine and wind does not blow. Thus, contribution from them alone will be lacking. Some sort of profitable business activity is required for any taxes to be taken from them. So will these commons pay their way or need taxpayer subsidies?

Finance reform, Peace Economy says, is to eliminate stock speculation and reckless Wall Street as they collapsed the economy in 2008. And the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau needs to be reconstituted to protect the economy. To me that would be putting inmates in charge of the institution. The CFPB should be eliminated entirely to get back to a market-based economy. Big banks did not need to be bailed out and they accept government regulations because they can pass the cost on to their customers; they can afford compliance lawyers and accountants. Smaller banks struggle with those costs because it hurts their small business customers. This is an example of the commons the Peace Economy would have our government develop. A perfect example of government economic social engineering. Tell me one socialist country that is a success. They all fail.

Banks and financial institutions did not cause the financial bust in 2008. Congress was pressed to make laws for low-down-no-down payment and adjustable rate mortgages (ARM) to finance homes people could not afford. The banks accommodated this under government pressure with mortgage-backed bonds made into securities to replace a bank’s booked assets.

When the 3- to 5-year balloon arrived, ARM risk went beyond control when trillions of dollars in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) “paper” could not be valued. Mortgages went underwater at the 2007 downturn of inflated home prices — plus wild speculation.

Regulations were in place. The system did not fail; it was liberal Democrat meddling and refusal to allow bank regulators to adjust values of this MBS paper — they were not valueless, merely a jumble of good and bad mortgages to be sorted.

So the Obama administration in its superior wisdom made banks take bailout loans to build their assets up to Fed regulations. His other infrastructure investments were so slow to develop the recession turned around in two years and government projects were barely under way. So there, Mr. Peace Economy, is an example of government rescue of government-caused financial downturn that was blamed on banks. Strangely, all banks paid back their government loans with interest.

This is why I have no confidence in government engineering and regulation of our economy. Their decisions for your commons will be for political reasons and to buy votes. They always fall short of performance expectations. And they never distribute the financial rewards to those in need. It goes to bureaucrats and fat cat politicians who can squeeze into a place in a recovery.

Ron Jones

Alton