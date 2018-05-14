Contract paves way for overdue jail improvements

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 53 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

The purpose of this Report to the People is to provide information and assist with government transparency.

Transportation Committee Meeting May 9 — We discussed county matching funds for Mayor (Joseph) Michaelis’ proposed Highland roundabout. It appears this project fits the criterion of a safety improvement using federal dollars approved through the state. I argued for its adoption. This project should appear on the June transportation agenda.

Finance Meeting May 9 — I voted for the resolution to award a contract for the jail renovation project at the Madison County Jail totaling $13,149,000 to Plocher Construction of Highland, which will pave the way for long-overdue improvements. I moved for the resolution to purchase Code Red weather warning services, the resolution appropriating fiscal year 2017 budget to fiscal year 2018 budget for storage array (helping safety at the jail), and the resolution to approve addendum to the delinquent tax liquidation program agreement proposed by Treasurer (Chris) Slusser. All passed unanimously.

Tax Cycle Committee May 8 – PTELL (Property Tax Extension Limitation Law) update: After much discussion, it appears; (1) PTELL’s primary purpose is to help with property tax relief (not lower current taxes) if your property values and assessments increase greater than inflation. If your property taxes are skyrocketing then PTELL may help. (2) PTELL often causes an immediate rise in fire protection, police, levee districts, municipalities, libraries, and schools levies upon adoption. If your property taxes aren’t skyrocketing, you may simply face huge tax increases in these services without any other immediate property tax relief. (3) Tax caps may have a cumulative effect, leading to fiscal problems and reduction in providing important services (fire, police, etc). It may help voters to consider if immediate tax spikes for services may be worth if you anticipate skyrocketing property assessments. In a unanimous bipartisan group consensus, I pulled the PTELL resolution from the agenda pending further research.

Appointments: I forwarded the following appointments to (County Board) Chairman (Kurt) Prenzler for his consideration: Mark Rosen, Madison County Park and Recreation Grant Commission; Jeffrey Lesicko, New Douglas Fire Protection District; Jeff Ruyle, Prairietown Street Light District; Jason Steinmeyer, replacing Emil Albrecht Jr. (retiring); and John Barr and Sally Ferguson for the Tri Township Water District (also supported by Judy Kuhn and David Michael).

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3