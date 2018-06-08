Cooking at the complex

My latest stop could be considered more of a complex than just a restaurant.

It houses a banquet hall upstairs, a large dining room perfect for date night, a small intimate bar, and a larger lounge area to hang out with groups of friends. I’d say it’s kind of a hot spot in this western Madison County community.

You can’t miss this place; it takes up about a city block on this main drag through town. It has two levels of parking, set up like a small parking garage. The spaces are quite tight, but there is some street parking available, too. I parked on the lower covered level on my recent visit.

Enter off the sidewalk into the restaurant. You’ll first see a large open space with a hostess station. To the right is the gigantic dining area with plenty of booth and table seating. Directly behind the hostess station is a small bar area. If you walk the length of that front bar it will lead to a short hallway to the left. Take that past the restrooms and find yourself in a spacious lounge, with high table seating, another larger bar and 14 TVs airing lots of sporting events. There are also darts and gaming available in this section.

This is where myself and my dinner mate set up shop on our recent visit.

The cool thing about this place is the menu reflects the restaurant’s atmosphere. You can go with some classier fare, or you can grab stuff that would be considered pub grub. It’s an eclectic menu.

I started my night with what I consider to be a destination dish from this place — guac bites. They consist of fresh guacamole housed inside a fried spinach wonton and served with either a Cajun ranch or sweet chili sauce. Both sauces were delivered with my order, but I will definitely promote the sweet chili as the boss sauce.

There’s a lot of green going on with these bad boys, as you can imagine. You bite into the crispy green wonton and a creamy green guacamole comes oozing out with a slight spice kick to it. Lather it up in the sweet chili sauce and you get a great sweet and spicy flavor blast.

If you’re into guacamole and avocados, this is certainly worth a try.

As for my main dish, I ordered the fish tacos. You can also get them with shrimp. The tacos feature grilled tilapia served with a blend of cheddar jack cheese over lettuce and tomato and drizzled with that delectable sweet chili sauce. I selected fried corn on the cob as my side.

The sweet chili sauce puts the tacos over the top. The fish was a little too salty this time, which kind of threw the dish off, but I’ve ordered this before and it hasn’t been the case. The pepper jack cheese is also a star of this entrée.

This was my first experience with fried corn. It was a cob cut in half and served in a small bowl with a butter sauce. I was impressed. The corn had a sensational crispiness to it and a rich taste, especially with the butter on it. It was a great side.

My dining companion ordered a house salad with grilled chicken and a side of fried banana peppers. She loved everything. I tried a couple of the banana peppers and they weren’t for me. They were a little greasy and had quite a bitter taste, in my opinion.

To each his or her own, because she’s not a fan of the guac bites, which I think is insane.

Check out other menu items like chicken wings, crab cakes or spinach and artichoke ravioli on the appetizer menu, or stuff off the burgers, sandwiches and wraps portion of the menu. Entrées include goodies like grilled mahi mahi, an 8-ounce cut filet, spicy chicken and shrimp pasta and a porterhouse pork chop, among others.

They also have a decent craft beer selection here. I went with a Goose Island IPA and an Old Bakery citrus wheat.

The Goose Island is a classic subtle IPA with hoppy flavors, but not overwhelming. The citrus wheat is brewed with lemon and orange peel as well as chamomile and coriander. It offers a sweet, citrusy taste and makes for a stellar summer beer.

Any idea of the name of this spacious restaurant in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re right!

Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway in Alton