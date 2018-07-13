Corn-ucopia

My latest stop took me to a pretty stellar bar and grill in this city in western Madison County.

You’ll see the big brick building from this busy road through town. A large gravel parking lot to the right of the building allots for adequate space for patrons.

You can either enter in the front, from the busy street under the sign showcasing the name of the joint, or on the side at the parking lot. Either way, when you get inside you’ll first notice the huge island bar. There is seating on all four sides. It’s rectangular, so there is much more seating down the sides than on the ends.

Plenty of tables are available for visitors, too. Along the wall near the bar are a bunch of high tables and chairs. There is also a smaller room in the front of the establishment with a pool table and some gaming machines and tall round tables near that area, too.

If you walk the length of the bar, you’ll find more smaller tables and chairs for patrons near the restrooms and then you’ll see where the magic happens — the kitchen.

Near the back entrance is the open window to the kitchen with a large, easily readable menu hanging above with a plethora of goodies listed. To the right of the window, there are some more specials taped to the wall to peruse.

Walk to the counter to make your order and you’ll receive a number. You buy your drinks at the bar.

I visited with a friend recently during lunch hours, and we weren’t disappointed. I’ve frequented this place often and have always been ecstatic over the food. Unfortunately, the service sometimes can leave something to be desired, but the food always makes up for it.

I went with my old standbys on my visit — a cheeseburger and sweet corn nuggets. Like always, it was fantastic. My dining companion went with a cheeseburger and fries.

We took our numbers, headed to the bar for our drinks and sat at one of the high tables along the wall. Depending on how busy it is, you may have to wait a little bit for your food, but it’s usually not too long.

The burgers are half-pound in size and own a spectacular charbroiled taste, with ooey-gooey American cheese adding to the experience of each bite. Even the bun is stellar. It’s a big airy bun, toasted for a great crust. The burgers are cheap, too. If you go with a regular burger, it’s only $2.

A condiment station to the left of the counter offers lots of accessories, too. There’s barbecue sauce, ketchup, mustard, onions, and pickles to gussy up your beefy treat.

As much as I love the burgers here, I may love the sweet corn nuggets even more. They are an absolute treasure, and for some reason not too many local places offer these treats.

If you love creamy corn casserole, these are for you. The creamy casserole and plump corn kernels are protected in a fried cocoon of scrumptiousness. The gooey concoction pops in every bite and is definitely GBD (golden, brown, delicious). I don’t even use dipping sauce with them, but I guess ranch would be a nice companion if you want something.

My dining companion enjoyed his fries, too. They are of the shoestring variety and come in their own basket, separate from the burger. The corn nuggets also are delivered in a separate basket.

Some of the other stellar food options are steak and chicken kabobs, hot wings, Philly cheesesteak, tacos, guacamole bites, fried green beans, homemade onion rings, and a new addition with peel and eat shrimp. You can always add bacon to your cheeseburger for added deliciousness.

You can pony up to the bar for plenty of adult libations, if that’s your bag. They have several draught selections for beer, along with bottles and a slew of liquor options.

It is cash only, so make sure to bring some with you. But the price is right, so you won’t need much.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - two and a half stars

Food - five stars

Price - $

Any idea of the name of this bar and grill in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re right!

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Chubby’s Bar & Grill, 1022 E. Broadway in Alton