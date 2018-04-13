County Board member updates constituents in Report the the People

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 51 by County Board District 3 representative Philip W. Chapman.

The purpose of this report is to provide information and aid in government transparency.

Highland: (1) I voted for Mayor (Joseph) Michaelis’ request for the resurfacing of Broadway Street. Madison County’s portion is $128,750. (2) I pushed for adoption of Mayor Michaelis’ request for the Broadway/St. Rose/Iberg/Honor Parkway roundabout. The Transportation Committee will consider the roundabout in May. The county portion is $50,000.

New Douglas: I met with Trustee Barbie Bassett, City Clerk Lisa Michnmeier, and County Highway Commissioner Mark Gvillo to discuss floodwater issues along Sixth Street. We came up with a plan to solve this issue.

Appointments for District 3: After consultation with civic leaders and those seeking, I requested the following appointments for District 3: Peggy A. Korte, Grantfork Fire Protection District; Dennis Hemann, Hamel Fire Protection District; Jeffery Lesicko, New Douglas Fire Protection District; Ronald Isenberg, Prairietown Fire Protection District; and Timothy Goebel, Prairietown Street Light District.

Tax Cycle Issues: (1) Madison County received a multiplier of 1.00. (2) April 23 is the last day for Board of Review Appeals.

Planning and Development Issues: (1) I supported a $20,000 feasibility study to bring jobs to Madison County. (2) I voted for an asbestos abatement contract to remove asbestos from the Wood River Building. (3) I moved for approval of the Farm View Subdivision Preliminary Plat and for Minor Farms subdivision plat.

Finance: (1) I called for an end to deficit spending for GIS salaries. (2) I voted for 10 new sheriff cruisers. (3) I pushed for approval of the jail renovation project, which will cost $22 million less than the previously proposed jail bond project and an estimated $52 million less than building a new jail.

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3