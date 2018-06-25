Local municipalities in running for grants

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 57 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

The purpose of this report is to provide information and aid in government transparency.

Highland news — $450,000 in grants

(a) I attended the June 20 Grants Committee and, despite opposition, argued for the $400,000 Highland Villa grant and the $600,000 Granite City grant. Highland, along with Granite City, were the top scorers in the grant competition. They will be voted on at the next meeting. (b) On June 20, the full board voted for the $50,000 Veteran’s Parkway-St. Rose Road roundabout I moved and Judy Kuhn seconded at the June 13 Transportation meeting.

District 3 appointments

On June 20, the full board approved appointments I provided to (County Board) Chairman (Kurt) Prenzler; New Douglas Fire District, Jeffrey Lesicko; Worden Fire District, Jason Steinmeyer; and Tri Township Water District, John Barr and Sally Ferguson; I voted for George Ellis and Mary Goode for the Zoning Board of Appeals.

PTELL Tabled: At the County Board meeting, I voted to table indefinitely PTELL. PTELL would adversely affect District 3 taxes. The following municipal tax increases could take place; Grantfork, 23.18 percent; Hamel, 99.44 percent; Highland, 12.54 percent; New Douglas, 34.66 percent; Pierron, 86.12 percent; Livingston, 138 percent. Other municipalities affected are Bethalto, 20.83 percent; Glen Carbon, 11.27 percent; Roxana, 103.58 percent; Troy, 59.5 percent; and Williamson, 77.45 percent. Sound great?

Advisory referendum on incurring bond debt: Shall units of government within Madison County first seek voter approval by advisory referendum before incurring any bond debt? YES or NO

The Tax Cycle Committee unanimously passed this referendum for consideration by the full board on June 5. On June 20, the County Board passed it for voter consideration 21-4. The question asks voters if they want government to incur bond debt before coming to the voters first. Currently, government can incur heavy bond debt through “backdoor referendums.” Backdoor referendums are illegal in Missouri. Let elected officials know what you think.

Second Amendment Advisory Referendum

On June 20, the full board approved the following referendum 15-10 for consideration on the fall ballot; “Shall Madison County become a sanctuary county for law-abiding gun owners to protect them from unconstitutional gun laws passed by the General Assembly?” YES or NO

Some constituents asked me if consideration of this referendum is legal. This is the exact wording recently passed in eight other Illinois counties and was reviewed for legal sufficiency by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. An emotional issue, I hope we choose consider it rationally in a robust public discussion.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman, County Board District 3