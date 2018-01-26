Creative cooking

Last week’s restaurant was Wang Gang Asian Eats, 1035 Century Drive in Edwardsville. If you’re thinking Asian, this fusion restaurant is well worth a visit.

Staying in central Madison County, my latest stop was at a fairly new place on the food scene in this community.

This bar and restaurant with street parking in a busy area of this city opened during the early summer months of 2016. It’s been popular ever since.

Walk in the front door and get a sense of the cool ambiance this place offers. It’s styled with some nice hardwood floors and the first thing you encounter are four tables near the front door for patrons. Just past that is the long bar that runs the length of the front wall. It’s stocked to the hilt with all types of liquid libations.

It’s a fairly narrow room, but on the back wall is a tall, long padded bench. Spaced out in front of that are several high tables with additional chairs for customers. There are several TVs on the walls for entertainment, too, mostly broadcasting sporting events on my visits.

The restaurant continues into a narrow hallway, where you will find the restrooms and a few more tables for quieter seating away from the bar. There is also a door leading out to a small patio area for visitors on warmer days. The patio has a type of intimate feel to me.

It works as a neighborhood gathering place or a quaint spot for a date night. It can wear different faces, which is something I like about this place.

As for the food, it’s top-notch, and that’s what my visit was all about. They offer a good craft beer menu to boot.

I’ve visited here on multiple occasions, but on my latest stop I stuck to a couple of items on the starter menu. I know, it sounds odd to just stick to appetizers, but these two distinctive dishes aren’t just something you’ll like: you may start craving them. Well, at least I do.

My choices were the smoke on the water and the fried Brussels sprouts.

The smoke on the water consists of smoked chicken thighs spiced with a dry rub with a little bite to it and served with their delectable mud water barbecue sauce. A side of creamy slaw accompanies this dish, which helps add to its awesomeness.

The chicken is extraordinarily tender and gives you a great punch of smoky flavor to go along with the slight kick from the dry rub and sweetness from the sauce. It’s a destination dish, in my opinion.

But of course, I wasn’t done with the chicken. I had to get a side of their awesome fried Brussels sprouts, also on the starter menu. Now I know, you’re probably thinking what I did: Brussels sprouts battered and deep-fried with some kind of breading on them like fried cauliflower or fried pickles. That’s not the case.

The sprouts here are cut in half and flash-fried in a little oil, just enough to give them a nice crispness, no breading. They are tossed in a red wine agrodolce (a sweet and sour sauce in Italian cuisine), according to the menu, and more importantly served with a plethora of real bacon bits and chopped walnuts.

The entire entrée is a mix of sweet and salty, not greasy at all from being tagged with the “fried” moniker. The outer leaves of the sprouts have a crunch to them, but the middle is juicy and tender. If you like Brussels sprouts, I can honestly say I’ve never had them any better. This is another destination dish.

My dining partner on my visit went with another golden appetizer — the beer cheese fondue. This creamy beer cheese is delivered in a mini cast-iron dish and heaped with real bacon bits to add to the experience and deliciousness. Buttered pretzel spears are the vehicle to deliver this sensational cheese sauce. The cheese is so thick, creamy and sweet, you won’t be able to get enough of it. Again, another great starter here.

But of course there is more than just a starter menu here. There is a flatbread portion of the menu, salads, soups, sandwiches, sides and desserts.The salmon Reuben is pretty original on the sandwich menu and good. It consists of fresh salmon served on rye bread with braised red cabbage, rémoulade and Swiss cheese. It definitely offers memorable flavors.

I also enjoy the J-Bird: a hamburger patty topped with American cheese, Bruster sauce, tomato and topped off with a sunny-side-up egg.

As for the drink menu, it’s also fairly elaborate. There is a great spread of craft brews and craft mix drinks available. They have lots of beers on draught.

On my visit, I tried the brown ale brewed for the restaurant and bearing its name. I wasn’t super-impressed with it. I thought it was a little weak in taste for a brown, which should be a little heavier. I still was impressed with it on the menu, though, because it shows their commitment and love of beer to even have one brewed and donning their name.

I also checked out one of their combination draught beers called a snakebite, which consisted of Guinness and Strongbow cider mixed together. As you’d expect, it was sweet and pretty heavy. It was good.Service can be a little sluggish at times when I’ve visited and it can get a little pricey, but overall I’ve never had a bad experience and never been disappointed in the food. It’s well worth a visit.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - five stars

Service - three and a half stars

Food - five stars

Any idea of the name of this creative eatery in central Madison County? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

Do you have a restaurant in mind you would like to see reviewed by the Secret Diner? Send us an email at news@advantagenews.com; include "Secret Diner" in the message.

