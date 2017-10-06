Cutting edge

It has been 30 years since the events of the last “Blade Runner” film, released in 1982. Now, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer “K,” unearths a long-buried secret that could plummet what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for decades.

Two-time Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling stars in “Blade Runner 2049” as K, and Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford reprises his role as Rick Deckard from the original film. Ana de Armas is Joi.

The screenplay was written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green, with Fancher creating the story based on characters from Philip K. Dick’s novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?”

“Blade Runner 2049” was directed by Academy Award nominee Denis Villerneuve (his last two movies were the award-winning films “Arrival” and “Sicario”).

Ryan Gosling does a great job as K; his role isn’t easy but he’s able to pull it off with élan. The music, composed by Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer, was dark and complementary, and so powerful my seat vibrated throughout the movie.

Thirteen-time Academy Award nominee Roger Deakins, the cinematographer, used a dark palette throughout the film. At one point, one of the actors referred to K as “the man in the green coat.” The palette was so dense, I couldn’t tell the coat was green; it looked dark gray.

The sets and visual effects were so well done that I was terribly depressed thinking this could possibly be our future.

Fans of the original “Blade Runner” will no doubt love the apocalyptic feel of “Blade Runner 2049,” and I thought “Blade Runner 2049” was actually the superior film. My major problem with this film is that, at 2 hours and 43 minutes, it was just too long. This is a situation where the director fell in love with all his material. It would have been a much better movie if 20 to 30 minutes of film ended up on the cutting-room floor instead of the screen.

Be warned ... the density of the cinematography, music and general feel of the film create such a bleak landscape it’s sometimes stifling. If you are looking for a happy future, “Blade Runner 2049” is anything but.

As we left, we were read a letter from the director, asking film critics not to reveal plot twists or cameos. He wants everyone to experience “Blade Runner 2049” for themselves, so I will refrain from giving away too much detail.

“Blade Runner 2049” opens this weekend at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12, Granite City Cinema, and Jerseyville Stadium Theatre.

4 stars, R rated

