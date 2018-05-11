Dance of the DMZ

Will wonders never cease? North Korean dictator, tyrant, despot and otherwise nice guy Kim Jong-un is actually being polite for a change. Why the switch?

It probably has something to do with a visit he just made to the principal’s office in China and the scolding he most likely got from the Chinese about his recent behavior. The Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, told him to either play nicely with the West or he was going to take his rockets and nuclear bombs away from him for a whole week. As added punishment, he was also told he wouldn’t be able to execute anybody for an entire day.

That prompted an immediate attitude adjustment. He decided to meet the South Korean president (the former one couldn’t make it because she is in prison) and they both paused for an absolutely killer photo op at the Demilitarized Zone. That’s DMZ to you and me. There they faced each other at the border and then the South Korean leader Moon Jae-in (not to be confused with California Governor Moon-beam) invited him to step across the border to the South, which he promptly did without even getting shot at from his own North Korean border guards.

So there were the two leaders of the two Koreas, exchanging pleasantries without trying to stick a knife into each other’s backs. That alone was cause for celebration. The press was dying to know what they were saying to each other. I can only speculate, but South Korean leader Moon Jae-in probably was saying what a lousy haircut North Korean thug Kim Jong-un had and offered him the services of his personal barber. To which Kim Jong-un most likely thanked him and offered in exchange to loan him his personal executioner if he needs to liquidate bothersome opponents for the upcoming election.

And the United States is willing to meet with Kim, too. First, though, they are insisting North Korea stop counterfeiting American $100 bills and stop plagiarizing U.S. artists with their own rap and hip-hop knock-off groups such as Lil’ Kim Jong-un and Run DMZ.

And lastly during his trip to Beijing, Kim Jong-un, who is so overweight he looks like a cow, was uncharacteristically clumsy while visiting President Xi Jinping and while shopping for his wife stumbled into a store full of ceramic dishware, knocking everything from the shelves and doing a lot of damage. So I guess it is true that sometimes Kim really is like a bull in a China shop.

