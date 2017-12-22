"Darkest Hour" is actually quite bright

Winston Churchill wrote a series of books on his role during World War II; “Darkest Hour” is the true story of the first few weeks of Churchill’s tenure as prime minister of Great Britain.

Against all odds, Churchill is named prime minister just as the British face their darkest hour. The entire British army is cornered on the beaches of Dunkirk in France with Nazi forces closing in. Churchill is confronted with the untenable decision of either negotiating with Hitler or taking the chance of going to war.

Academy Award nominee Gary Oldman stars as Churchill and Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas plays his wife, Clementine Churchill. Lily James is Elizabeth Layton, a woman assigned the unpleasant task of being Churchill’s secretary. Stephen Dillane is Viscount Halifax. Ronald Pickup is Neville Chamberlain and Ben Mendelsohn is King George VI.

Oldman is absolutely fantastic — maybe his finest performance. The scenes between Thomas and Oldman are very sweet, and make Churchill seem far more human. As this film shows, he was a feisty old fellow and could be quite randy indeed.

“Darkest Hour” was directed by Joe Wright and written by Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten. The writing is brilliant, and the story is true to history, much more so than this year’s “Dunkirk.” The makeup crew also did an amazing job.

I was disappointed “Darkest Hour” was not nominated for a Golden Globe and “Call Me By Your Name” was. As far as I was concerned, the latter was one of the most boring movies I have seen all year. And “Dunkirk,” which was also nominated, was not factual.

You will have to travel to St. Louis to see this film, but it is worth the extra few minutes. It is showing at the Hi-Pointe and Plaza Frontenac.

5 stars, PG-13

