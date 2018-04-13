John Krasinski’s labor of love has a clear message — silence not only doesn’t have to be golden, it can be downright claustrophobic.

That feeling of enclosure in a tight, restrictive space permeates “A Quiet Place” from the opening scene ... and never lets up. Those who are tempted to dismiss this film based on the actor/director/co-writer’s television persona in “The Office” need buy a movie ticket and see this in a crowded theater before making up their minds.

Krasinski turns in a surprisingly gritty and unshaven performance as Lee Abbott, the patriarch of a rather misfit clan left alone to survive in the most challenging of circumstances — otherworldly, blind predators are roaming the earth day and night, shredding anything that makes a noise.

Lee’s family, including a wife with nerves of steel (played by Krasinski’s real-life spouse, Emily Blunt) and a mittful of their offspring, has been able to survive thanks to the fact it already knew sign language as a way to adapt to the eldest daughter’s hearing impairment.

What follows is an almost unrelenting descent into what would drive many to the brink of madness. But rather than falling into typical horror clichés that plague most current films of the genre, Krasinski wisely avoids too many of the “jump scares” and instead builds a thickening air of fear that lies somewhere between thriller and character study. At times, the film is reminiscent of M. Night Shyamalan’s style (before he forgot how to evoke sympathy and terror with his craft).

And it works. The first word is not even uttered (sung, actually) until nearly 30 minutes into the film, and I have never been in a theater full of people that was so ... silent. It was almost as if the creatures would have attacked the room if someone slurped their soda too loudly.

Do basements and grain silos scare you? They will after you experience this film.

While the parents lead the charge, it is the kids who steal the film, especially the oldest two (played by Millicent Simmons and Noah Jupe). The characters have quickly had to mature far beyond their years, and the young actors rise to that challenge in a way I may not have seen since a 12-year-old Kirsten Dunst played an immortal in “Interview with the Vampire.”

But in the end, stellar acting and direction, a subdued and effective film score and a fleshed-out (but not spelled-out) script (with help from Bryan Woods and Scott Beck) all take a back seat to a concept that is just plain chilling — any clumsy trip, any squeal, any show of real emotion can literally kill you. Women who know the level of pain related to childbirth will no doubt squirm uncomfortably in their seats during one stifling scene.

The scenery and the cast, like the emotions, are raw. A horror film always works best when everyone doesn’t look as if they just stepped out of a Los Angeles school for acting and into a modeling gig. This family, by contrast, is one of us — disheveled and flawed, with dirt under its fingernails.

The film is not perfect. Are some parts implausible? Yes. Do some of the scares seem just a tad forced and predictable? Perhaps. But rising above the dreck, it will still be the most frightening film you have probably seen in years.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter