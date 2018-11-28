Defining who we are in melee aftermath

The events surrounding the Alton boys basketball game vs. Riverview Gardens on Nov. 23 in the Redbird Tip-Off Classic have cast a black eye on the program, the school and the city itself.

It’s a shame.

Just two days prior to the altercation that erupted into mayhem at AHS, there was a night to celebrate Alton athletics. The AHS Athletics Hall of Fame inducted its eighth class and old Redbird standouts returned from as far as Texas and Minnesota for the prestigious honor.

The sports section of this week’s AdVantage is dedicated to those HOFers from a sports program that spans more than 100 years. For the purpose of this column, though, I’m addressing the unfortunate events of last Friday’s game.

At this point most have seen the videos from where an Alton player is punched in the back of the head and retaliates. From there, a referee is knocked to the court and the ruckus spills into the stands, with both players and fans getting involved. It resulted in a double forfeit for both teams. It also led to the remainder of the Tip-Off Classic being canceled, with AHS taking a forfeit loss vs. Ritenour and Alton’s home game with Jersey on Friday, Nov. 30, being canceled.

It seems like everyone is quick to be judge, jury and executioner in this situation. I entered the vortex of social media to read comments and see what community members were saying in the realm of keyboard justice.

What I saw was this hot topic turning to racial tensions, political statements, community-bashing, drug-related references and even finger-pointing at the media. The “back in my day” statements are thrown around effortlessly, too. The new frontier of social media: you gotta love it.

To me, social media is the cautionary tale of these events. Violence is bad, there’s no doubt about that, and using it in conflict resolution is always going to lead to repercussions, but this is not the first fight to arise during the art of competition. They’ve been happening since the beginning.

Anyone who has played sports understands the emotional tensions and anger that can come about during a physical competition. Controlling those emotions is the key, but sometimes it regrettably gets out of control.

Longtime basketball fans will remember why Alton and Marquette Catholic don’t play anymore. In 1988, a bench-clearing brawl took place during a boys game between the Redbirds and Explorers inside West Gymnasium.

In 2014, there was an altercation during a boys basketball game between Springfield Lanphier and Decatur MacArthur in Springfield. It resulted in players and coaches garnering suspensions, including one player being kicked off the team.

Both programs were put on probation for a year by the Illinois High School Association. Players and coaches were assigned to go to sportsmanship and teaching and modeling behavior courses from the National Federation of State High School Associations.

The difference is this situation spilled into the stands. That evokes another bag of problems. Children, elderly people and other innocents there to watch a game became endangered at that point. That opens the likelihood of criminal investigations and possible charges.

As investigations continue into disciplinary action, who knows what the final outcome will be — I just don’t want people to be so naive as to believe that this situation is necessarily a reflection of Alton. It’s a reflection of heated competition. Remember, this stuff has happened before, but everybody and their brother wasn’t a videographer when James Naismith was hanging peach baskets.

Restraint should have been used, but let’s allow the teachers and coaches to do their job now and teach valuable life lessons here. Some kids may be kicked off the team or should face long suspensions, and more games are likely to be lost, but hopefully there’s still some Alton basketball left this year. We can get past this as a program, a school and a community.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter