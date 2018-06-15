Deliciousness on the edge of town

Head to the outskirts of town of this community in western Madison County and you’ll find this dandy of a renovated sports bar and grill.

It’s not far off a busy road entering the country side of town. The first thing you’ll see when you start heading out of town is the large marquee right next to the road. The large paved parking lot sits down in a valley in front of the older building. Parking can be a little tricky, with spaces at an angle along the hill, but there are plenty of spots.

You enter into a large vestibule, which has the door leading into the bar area. Several high tables sit along the front wall, while a long bar extends the back wall. The restrooms are to the left along the far wall. If you turn to your right, you’ll enter the large dining area with a stage in the front portion of the room for live bands to rock out. There are more restrooms to the left and right of the stage, too.

There are a plethora of tables and chairs in the dining room. On each side, there are slightly inclined areas with more tables and chairs and you are encompassed with televisions hanging on the wall. On my visit they were broadcasting a Cardinals game and no matter where you turned, it was easy to watch the game.

This is definitely a good nightlife joint and place to see live music, but my mission was to focus on the food, so that’s what I did.

I was with a huge group of friends, overtaking much of the dining area on our visit. I set up shop at one of the many tables with some of my buddies and began to peruse the menu.

With anything from wings to burgers to pizza, there was plenty to choose from. I landed on the Blake’s Hawaiian burger and garlic Parmesan mushrooms. The burger was also accompanied with home fries.

My mushrooms arrived first and they were nothing what I expected. They were simply button mushrooms in a bowl mixed with minced garlic and a type of Parmesan butter. I was anticipating a breaded mushroom, served like a garlic Parmesan chicken wing.

I wasn’t that impressed. They were greasy and overwhelming with the taste of garlic. That had me a little disheartened, but trust me, don’t give up on this place because it gets better.

Once the burger arrived, I was stoked again. It was a hamburger patty topped with a fat slab of pineapple, a couple thick slices of bacon, Swiss cheese and barbecue sauce.

Wow, wow, wow. It was dripping in this sensational sweet sauce, coupled with the charbroiled burger, sweet pineapple and cheese and meaty bacon. You might need a shower after eating it, but the cavalcade of flavors won’t disappoint. It’s like a sweet roller coaster ride of flavors for your palate.

I’m saving the best for last, though, which were the fries. They are spiral cut with a little seasoning on them and very thick-cut. Heavy on the potato and light on oil or grease, they were distinctive in appearance and big on flavor. The seasoning wasn’t overwhelming, either; it just gave a little sweet and mesquite blast every once in a while to put them over the top.

Other members of the group went with stuff like wings, onion rings, chicken strips and the plain Jane burger. I was intrigued with quite a bit of the offerings on the menu.

The wings were available in quirky sauces worth trying, like peanut butter and jelly, salt and vinegar, maple bourbon, and jalapeño lime. The Randy’s Hog on the sandwich portion of the menu looked good, with ground pork, grilled onions, and barbecue sauce.

Head to the entrées, and there’s stuff like brown sugar fried chicken and cherry balsamic pork loins that sound delicious. The pizzas look good too, with stuff like a taco version and a Greek style available.

Of course, there are plenty of adult beverages available. I just went with a couple of Coronas with limes on my visit. It was a pretty hot day.

I do have to give them props for service. It took a while to get our food, but we surprised them with our giant group. Our server did a tremendous job of checking on us and keeping us filled on drinks, even though you could tell she was stressed out.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - three and a half stars

Service - four and a half stars

Food - four stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this sports bar and grill on the outskirts of town in this western Madison County community? Scroll down to see if you’re right!

ANSWER: Bottoms Up Bar and Grill, 2204 Fosterburg Road in Alton