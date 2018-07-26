Democrats and debt

Barney Murrell should read his letter of June 22, where he states “$11.6 trillion ... corresponds to tax cuts of ... Reagan, G.W. Bush and Trump...” And I am confused, Mr. Murrell, where you talk of a difference between U.S. debt and accrued interest on that debt. Debt is debt and must be paid. Both parties had better recognize that.

This government debt will be paid by taxpayers and Illinois’ debt is unquestionably the fault of Democrats, who have been in total control for over 50 years. I say nothing negative about Monica Bristow, except she is running as the Democrats’ candidate for District 111 representative. She will have to go along to get along in the Democratic party. Illinois is bankrupt, except the state constitution prohibits Illinois from declaring bankruptcy. That is because taxes can always be increased — which is, of course, where Democrats plan to take taxpayers.

So fasten your seat belt folks, for we are in for a wild ride of raising every imaginable tax in spite of having nearly the highest taxes of any state aside from New York, California, New Jersey, etc. For us in the Riverbend, does it make sense to move across the river to St. Louis County and reduce our taxes where that state operates within a budget and does not run a deficit that will ruin their economy?

Legislators establish union benefits and then do not fund them, and this is not a crime. For you and I this would be fraudulent, except there is no law broken in all these years of Democratic irresponsibility. To not pay for benefits provided can only be chalked up to the result of this confounding Democratic Party and government-union collaboration.

So I will support anyone running against the Democrats’ candidate. I see for District 111 Mike Babcock is the Republican candidate and seems imminently qualified to act responsibly to reverse the destructive policies foisted upon this district year after year. I know this county and state will be better off if we can prevent Democrats’ tax-and-spend madness.

There has to be a starting point for return to responsible government where a governor and congress eliminate waste and corruption and live within this huge budget Illinois taxes provide. A return to sanity will perhaps halt the exodus of people and business to adjoining states who do govern with citizens’ interest as their primary concern. Then Illinois can again take its place as a wonderful state to live and raise a family.

Ron Jones

Alton

