Distinguished diner

This diner-style restaurant in north-central Madison County is easy to find and keeps quite busy.

The long brick building sits right along a main road. There’s also a large marquee out front with the diner’s name, as well as the name painted on the building. The parking lot wraps around the building with plenty of space for patrons, too.

Once you enter, you’ll discover plenty of seating. There’s a large dining area to the right filled with tables and booths. If you turn left, there’s a narrow hall with booths down one side and a lengthy counter on the other. It enters into a smaller, more private dining area in the back with long white banquet tables for larger parties.

Aesthetically it’s not overly distinctive, just a classic diner ambiance. The plethora of eagle pictures adorning the walls do give it a memorable twist and a nod to the name of the restaurant.

I visited with my family recently and sat in the more private back room. It made for an intimate setting to enjoy one another’s company.

As for food, it’s pretty classic diner fare. What I like is you get plenty, and it’s very affordable.

I went with the chicken tenders meal with honey mustard for dipping. It also came with a choice of soup or salad and two sides. I ordered the chicken and rice soup and got sides of spaghetti and green beans.

Others in my group went with some homestyle classics like liver and onions, chicken-fried steak and a breakfast scramble. Yes, breakfast is served all day here.

My chicken and rice soup arrived first. It was a cup size and unbelievably thick and creamy. It had a sweet taste, the chicken was tender, and there were heaps of rice in every bite. It was very good.

As for my main course, I had a hankering for the chicken tenders because of their extreme size and fantastic juiciness here. You get five of them and they are a perfect golden brown and not overly breaded. When you chomp down, they are exceptionally moist. The chicken is so tender and just pops with flavor.

The sides were good, too, but nothing unique. The spaghetti was served with a marinara sauce and the green beans had a little ham cut up with them.

It’s the type of place you go for a good, quiet, cheap comfort food experience. It does its job.

Of course, there are daily specials. Stuff like baked ham and sweet potatoes, roast turkey and dressing, barbecue ribs, and shrimp and roast beef sirloin made up some of the options for the Sunday specials when I visited.

The menu looks like “War and Peace” with all the options. Unfortunately, you’ll have to go there to get a good look at it. There is no website or much of an online presence, which I think is inhibitive, but business certainly seemed good on my visit.

There are appetizers like onion rings, potato skins and cheese balls available, as well as a slew of burgers and melts, chicken sandwiches, croissants, club sandwiches, wraps, dinner selections like a 10-ounce sirloin with clams and a 12-ounce ribeye and specialty stuff like a gyro and an Italian sandwich. There’s also stir-fried entrées available, pastas, seafood and of course a giant breakfast menu.

Make sure to test out one of the scrumptious skillets like the combo with ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, tomato, peppers, and cheese. There are French toast, pancake and waffle options, too.

Overall: 3 1/2 stars

Cleanliness: 3 stars

Service: 3 stars

Food: 4 stars

Price: $

Do you have any idea the name of this diner in north central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re right!

ANSWER: Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive in Bethalto