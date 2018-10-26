Nadja Kapetanovich

We all know that Alton is supposedly one of the most haunted cities in America, but is there proof for this claim? Here are a few stories that give evidence to the claim that our little town is haunted.

Many people know that Alton’s most haunted house is the McPike Mansion on Alby Street. “Numerous photos have been taken that add to its mystery,” according to the McPike Mansion official website, mcpikemansion.com. “Balls of light go unexplained by professional photographers. Human-shaped outlines appear in the windows, shadowy or glowing, but they were not seen by human eyes until photos were developed.”

Some feel the use of limestone rock in the early 1800s is the cause for all of the paranormal activity. A few of the graves in the Alton Cemetery are made of limestone, and several ghosts are said to haunt this place. One is an 11-year-old girl named Lucy Haskell, a local girl who I had the amazing opportunity to portray in Alton Little Theater’s Vintage Voices. She died when she was only very young because of diphtheria.

Another haunted place is Mineral Springs Mall. The pool area is said to be the most haunted because is it visited by two people who both drowned. One is a 17-year-old man named Clarence and another is Cassandra, who drowned at a birthday party. According to hauntedtravelsusa.com: “The experiences in the past eight years have included touching, cold drafts, temperature drops, disembodied voices, objects moved, shadow people, footsteps, whistling, a piano playing a few notes, music boxes playing a few notes, loud noises that have no explanation, objects falling, pictures of possible entities, countless orb pictures, and energy streaks.” Sounds creepy!

So after hearing all of these “facts,” do you believe in ghosts?

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter