Dog pizza destination

This place is a staple in central Madison County. It serves this fun private community and has for a long time.

You can’t miss it traveling the main drag through town. The large parking lot sits along the road and right in front of the large bar and grill.

When you walk inside, you immediately encounter the giant bar, stretching nearly the entire length of the building. There is seating all the way down it for patrons. You also find plenty of long tables for visitors to sit at and several booths. There is also a second, smaller dining area on the other side of the building. It’s spacious and good for large groups.

It also features a pool table and darts for entertainment. A small stage area features bands and karaoke on occasion, too.

This place can get quite packed at times, especially on nights featuring specials. Mondays feature 50-cent wings and $1.50 domestic bottles. It’s well worth the wait — and there probably will be one.

The Parmesan garlic wings here are some of my favorites, so I like to visit on Mondays. They’re great because they aren’t overly greasy or overly garlicky. With a perfect mesh of Parmesan and garlic and tender chicken, you can’t go wrong.

They also offer several other quality wing selections like peanut Thai, Jamaican jerk, stinging garlic honey and teriyaki, to name a few. Their famous dog sauce is even available on the wings.

The dog sauce is a must try on any visit. I get the dog pizza, featuring this delectable sauce consisting of buffalo sauce mixed with a sweet barbecue sauce. The combination makes for an ultra sweet flavor and actually doesn’t have a huge spice kick, like you might think.

The dog pizza features the sauce with grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions and mozzarella cheese on a thin crust. It’s the scrumptious sauce that takes this pleasurable pie over the top to make it a destination dish.

As for the rest of the menu, there is plenty. The appetizer menu includes goodies like sweet corn nuggets, cheddar and green chile churros, spicy corn poppers, breaded green beans, and spicy breaded cauliflower, along with many other options.

Burgers, sandwiches, land and sea platters, and horseshoes also fill up the pages of the menu.

Try offbeat items like the mac and cheese bacon burger, the big bacon popper burger and the Italian stallion sandwich featuring ham, pepperoni, banana peppers, garlic, and provolone cheese.

The horseshoe options are awesome, including a dirty cheddar with cheddar cheese and homemade chili, as well as a barbecue pulled pork horseshoe with cheddar cheese, onions, bacon and barbecue sauce. The main horseshoes are available with beef or chicken. The pulled pork shoe is on the specialty portion.

They also have a big salad menu and a children’s menu available.

It’s a great place to visit with a large group of friends to get good grub and enjoy liquid libations.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - three stars

Service - three and a half stars

Food - four and a half stars

Price - $

Any idea of this fun joint in central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re right!

The joint this week is Gilliganz Bar & Grill, 7257 St. James Dr. in Edwardsville, which is on the main drag through Holiday Shores.