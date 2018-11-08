Election judges and poll watchers make democracy work

letter to editor stock image

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 67 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Election Day thanks: I visited all District 3 polling places on Election Day. Many thanks to our great election judges and poll watchers who made democracy work! How great to see high school students “stepping up” to serve as judges.

Referendum results: (A) I introduced the referendum to the County Board asking if voters should be consulted on decisions which would incur bond debt; 91,473 voters, or 91.64 percent, voted “yes.” (B) I voted to place the referendum asking if the Madison County recorder of deeds position should be eliminated; 63,548 voters, or 64.98 percent, voted “yes.” (C) I voted to place the sanctuary gun referendum on the ballot; 67,251, or 67.01 percent, voted “yes.”

Budget issues: The full board will vote on the proposed budget in November. I serve on the Finance Committee and insisted on a balanced budget in which receipts equal expenditures. I helped stop the administration’s proposed 1.5 percent levy increase. I fought a proposed 2.5 percent increase to administrators’ salaries, some of which earn well over $100,000. Our budget priorities reflect a need to repair badly aging buildings neglected by the previous administration.

Health fees: I oppose an 80 percent increase in health fees to $675 proposed for family-owned restaurants. The fee would be higher than in Chicago! The fee would impact restaurants like Michaels, Railshake, and Broadway in Highland, the Lucky Rooster in St. Jacob, and Bigelow’s and Wang Gang in Edwardsville. One person suggested the fee would ensure the county would have enough money in case we had a pandemic. This made no sense to me. The proposed health fees deserve greater scrutiny.

Prairietown news: Many thanks to (County Board) Chairman (Kurt) Prenzler who approved my request to allow County Highway engineering assistance be extended to Prairietown. Township Road Supervisor Vern Ruble and County Engineer Mark Gvillo worked together and greatly improved Schiller Road.

Veterans Day: We owe much to our brave men and women of the armed services. If you see one in a store, at worship, or about town, please take a moment and say; thanks for your service!”

Respectfully submitted,

Phil Chapman

County Board District 3