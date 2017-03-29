Election to have lasting impact on Alton

Dear voters,

Next week, the residents of Alton will go to the polls to elect a new mayor. This is an important time for our city and will have a lasting impact on the course of our city. I am running for mayor to bring about the change in our city that is sorely needed. To do that, we need to focus our efforts. We need to address the heroin problem that is plaguing our city, making our streets safer for all citizens.

Job creation and economic development is another high priority for me. Alton, as a riverfront town, has great potential to bring in tourist dollars and, with the addition of a fishing pier to the city landscape and family-friendly activities that would be housed in an indoor sporting complex and a community center, our fair city could rival successful tourist towns like Gulf Shores, Ala.

This plan would also provide many needed jobs in the city. I will work to improve the streets and public spaces of Alton, as this would improve the overall look and feel of our city and offer a more welcoming atmosphere to visitors.

Another area of need in Alton is secure and affordable senior housing. A city is only as good as its citizens. Our seniors have given to us and it is time for the city to provide for them, in the form of housing that offers needed services and a safe place to call home.

Fiscal responsibility is the key to change in Alton. By planning for expenses and prioritizing services, we can create a solid foundation for growth in the city of Alton.

None of this can be accomplished without open communication and community participation. We need to be maintaining open lines of communication between our city and our citizens. People deserve to know what is happening in their city and, more importantly, how to get involved in the effort.

I encourage the people of Alton to get involved, starting at the polls on April 4. Write in Danny Rauschkolb for Alton mayor.