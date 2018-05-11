Eye of the beholder

“I Feel Pretty” is an Amy Schumer comedy that is light, fun to watch, and has a great message.

Schumer plays Renee Bennett, a single woman in New York who has body issues and a poor self-image. She wants to look like a supermodel. She feels she is invisible to men because of her looks. Renee has two best friends, Jane (Busy Philipps) and Vivian (Aidy Bryant of SNL fame), who are more comfortable with their “plain” looks.

Renee decides she needs to take a spinning class to “shape up.” The bicycle is not her friend. After she wakes up from a nasty bang on her head when she falls off the bike, she looks in the mirror and sees the image she has always wanted. She is beautiful. Renee doesn’t think anyone recognizes her now that she is so gorgeous. This “beauty” gives Renee the confidence she needs to meet a new guy, Ethan (Rory Scovel), and apply for a job she considers ideal — a receptionist at a cosmetics company, Lily Le Claire Cosmetics, for less pay.

Michelle Williams plays Avery Le Claire, the mousy head of the company started by her grandmother, Lily Le Claire (Lauren Hutton, a real-life former supermodel).

Renee becomes a valuable employee at Lily Le Claire and is somewhat stalked by the handsome brother of Avery (Tom Hopper) when she gets a second bang on the head and no longer finds herself beautiful. At this point the comedy ramps up; Renee doesn’t want all her new acquaintances to see what she looks like now that she’s back to looking like Amy Schumer.

Those who’ve ever felt they would have a better life if only they were better-looking can relate to this film.

Kudos to the directors for not using any special effects to make the image of Schumer look beautiful after her fall. She looks like herself. It’s all in her mind and we see what her friends see, not what is in her mind.

“I Feel Pretty” was written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein. An interesting note: Silverstein is married in real life to Busy Philipps.

This film has perfect timing with the #metoo and #timesup movements supporting women in the workplace and in life.

I was delighted there was no bad language or nudity. This was a fun, well-written, well-acted comedy. I think the men will enjoy this film, too.

PG-13, 5 stars

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter